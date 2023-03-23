The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Mya Byrne + Paisley Fields, Summer Dean + More

It's time for a fresh edition of The Boot's Weekly Picks, which highlights great new tracks from the world of country, Americana, folk and everything in between.

This week's edition features a traditionalist barroom tribute from Eliza Thorn, a rollicking ode to "Baseball Country" from Bryan Ruby, and a defiant country call-out from Jenna Paulette.

This week's edition features a traditionalist barroom tribute from Eliza Thorn, a rollicking ode to "Baseball Country" from Bryan Ruby, and a defiant country call-out from Jenna Paulette.