A complete list of 2022 Americana Music Awards winners is below. The 2022 Americana Music Festival, of which the Awards are a part, runs through Sunday (Sept. 18).

2022 Americana Music Awards Winners

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell

Allison Russell

Billy Strings — WINNER

Yola

Duo / Group of the Year

Big Thief

Los Lobos

The Mavericks

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

The War & Treaty — WINNER

Album of the Year

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile (produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings)

Outside Child, Allison Russell (produced by Dan Knobler) — WINNER

Raise the Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (produced bye T Bone Burnett)

A Southern Gothic, Adia Victoria (produced by Mason Hickman & Adia Victoria, executive produced by T Bone Burnett)

Stand for Myself, Yola (produced by Dan Auerbach)

Song of the Year

"Canola Fields," James McMurtry (written by James McMurtry)

"Diamond Studded Shoes," Yola (written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola)

"Juanita," Sturgill Simpson ft. Willie Nelson (written by Sturgill Simpson)

"Persephone," Allison Russell (written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell)

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth) — WINNER

Emerging Act of the Year

Sierra Ferrell — WINNER

Neil Francis

Brittney Spencer

Adia Victoria

Morgan Wade

Instrumentalist of the Year

Ethan Ballinger

Brian Farrow

Larissa Maestro — WINNER

Shelby Means

Justin Moses

Legacy of Americana Award (presented in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music)

Fairfield Four

President’s Award

Don Williams (posthumous)

Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance

Chris Isaak

Lifetime Achievement Award for Executive

Al Bell

Spirit of Americana Award

Indigo Girls