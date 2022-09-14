2022 Americana Music Honors & Awards — See the Full List of Winners
A complete list of 2022 Americana Music Awards winners is below. The 2022 Americana Music Festival, of which the Awards are a part, runs through Sunday (Sept. 18).
2022 Americana Music Awards Winners
Artist of the Year
Brandi Carlile
Jason Isbell
Allison Russell
Billy Strings — WINNER
Yola
Duo / Group of the Year
Big Thief
Los Lobos
The Mavericks
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
The War & Treaty — WINNER
Album of the Year
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile (produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings)
Outside Child, Allison Russell (produced by Dan Knobler) — WINNER
Raise the Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (produced bye T Bone Burnett)
A Southern Gothic, Adia Victoria (produced by Mason Hickman & Adia Victoria, executive produced by T Bone Burnett)
Stand for Myself, Yola (produced by Dan Auerbach)
Song of the Year
"Canola Fields," James McMurtry (written by James McMurtry)
"Diamond Studded Shoes," Yola (written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola)
"Juanita," Sturgill Simpson ft. Willie Nelson (written by Sturgill Simpson)
"Persephone," Allison Russell (written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell)
"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth) — WINNER
Emerging Act of the Year
Sierra Ferrell — WINNER
Neil Francis
Brittney Spencer
Adia Victoria
Morgan Wade
Instrumentalist of the Year
Ethan Ballinger
Brian Farrow
Larissa Maestro — WINNER
Shelby Means
Justin Moses
Legacy of Americana Award (presented in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music)
Fairfield Four
President’s Award
Don Williams (posthumous)
Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance
Chris Isaak
Lifetime Achievement Award for Executive
Al Bell
Spirit of Americana Award
Indigo Girls