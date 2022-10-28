Sierra Ferrell Announces 2023 Spring Tour

Celebrated singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell will embark on a lengthy headlining tour this spring.

The West Virginia native will start her nearly two-month-long trek with a stop at Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis, Mo., on March 2. She'll take the stage at cities across the U.S., including Chicago, New Orleans and San Francisco, before wrapping things up with a performance at Seattle's Neptune Theatre on May 7.

"Performing live music in front of our fans is everything to me," Ferrell says in a statement. "That free flow of energy, back and forth, from performer to crowd, is why we do this for a living. Life on the road always teeters between a magic carpet ride and a regular carpet ride, but regardless, the moment we walk out on stage, it's all worth it. I really feel we keep improving as a band and I cannot wait to see everyone's smiling faces come spring."

The announcement comes at the tail end of a breakout year for Ferrell, who was named Emerging Act of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards in September. Spurred by the surprise viral TikTok success of her song "In Dreams" from her 2021 record Long Time Coming, Ferrell's career has continued to blossom, resulting in celebrated collaborations with an array of fellow musical talents, including The Black Keys, Billy Strings and Old Crow Medicine Show.

An artist presale will begin on Nov. 1 at 10AM local time, while venue-specific presales launch on Nov. 3 at 10AM local time. The general onsales for all concert dates will commence on Nov. 4 at 10AM local time. A complete list of tour dates is below. Additional ticketing information is available at Sierra Ferrell's official website.

Sierra Ferrell's Spring 2023 Tour Dates:

March 2 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Sheldon Concert Hall

March 3 - Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall

March 4 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

March 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall

March 7 - Stoughton, Wisc. @ Stoughton Opera House

March 8 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

March 10 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown

March 11 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

March 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

March 15 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Gruene Hall

March 18 - Houston, Texas @ The Heights Theater

March 19 - New Orleans, La. @ Tipitina's

April 12 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

April 13 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

April 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

April 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

April 22 - Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater

April 23 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

April 24 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ The Lensic

April 27 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

May 1 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

May 2 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

May 4 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Concert House

May 5 - Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall

May 6 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre

May 7 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre