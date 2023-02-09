Hear Margo Price’s Groovy Take on ‘Shotgun Willie’ From Upcoming Tribute Album [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

On May 1, 2022, an all-star roster of talented headed to Willie Nelson's ranch in Luck, Texas, to celebrate his 89th birthday through song. Acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Bruce Robison was on hand to capture the magic made during that special gathering.

The result is One Night in Texas: The Next Waltz's Tribute to the Red-Headed Stranger, a 14-track tribute album featuring incredible covers of beloved Nelson tracks. The project, which is set for release on April 28, includes performances from Sheryl Crow, Steve Earle, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Nathaniel Rateliff and many more.

One of the standout gems on the record, which drops just one day before Nelson's 90th birthday, is Margo Price's stellar take on his trademark cut "Shotgun Willie," which is exclusively premiering on The Boot today (Feb. 9).

Released in 1973 as the title track of Nelson's sixteenth studio album, the song still stands as a prime example of the country legend's brilliantly witty songwriting style. With her boogie-ready rendition, Price brings her A-game with a mix of gutsy truth-telling and fierce, driving vocals.

"'Shotgun Willie' has always been one of my favorite Willie Nelson recordings," Price tells The Boot. "It's got such a sick groove and cool, abstract lyrics that, to me, define country funk as a genre. This song was one of the recordings that influenced my work because it so seamlessly blended genres. Willie helped push the boundaries of country music beyond the rigid frame that was set before him and I'm grateful he helped write the road map."

Listen below:

The analog-only recordings that make up One Night in Texas: The Next Waltz's Tribute to the Red-Headed Stranger perfectly preserve the organic soundscape created during that special evening of performances. For Robison, the opportunity to capture this once-in-a-lifetime event was something he'll never forget.

"To put together a night of Willie Nelson music was a dream for me. His music has always been a part of my life, guiding me like the North Star," he explains. "It's the soundtrack to living in Texas."

One Night in Texas: The Next Waltz's Tribute to the Red Headed Stranger is currently available for preorder at TheNextWaltz.com.

Margo Price is currently out on the road in support of her superb new album Strays, which was released on Jan. 13. You can find a complete list of upcoming tour dates, including an appearance at Nelson's forthcoming 90th birthday celebration, at her official website.

'One Night in Texas: The Next Waltz’s Tribute to the Red Headed Stranger' Album Cover Motel Time Music / The Next Waltz loading...

One Night in Texas: The Next Waltz’s Tribute to the Red Headed Stranger Track List:

1. “Bloody Mary Morning” – Vincent Neil Emerson

2. “Shotgun Willie” – Margo Price

3. “Pick Up The Tempo” – Robert Earl Keen

4. “I Gotta Get Drunk” – Shinyribs

5. “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” – Nathaniel Rateliff

6. “Pancho and Lefty” – Steve Earle

7. “Down Yonder” – Emily Gimble

8. “Night Life” – Sheryl Crow

9. “Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning” Bruce Robison

10. “Whiskey River” – Ray Wylie Hubbard

11. “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys” – Shinyribs

12. “Crazy” – Nathaniel Rateliff

13. “(How Will I Know) I’m Falling In Love Again” – Bruce Robison

14. “The Party’s Over” – Phosphorescent