Kip Moore’s First-Ever Duet Is With Ashley McBryde — He Explains Why

Kip Moore recently announced that his fifth studio album, Damn Love,' is on the way — it's out April 28. The singer has seen worldwide success with his music and is currently on the Damn Love World Tour.

When it comes to being a singer-songwriter in Nashville, I have not met anyone that's more dedicated to their craft than Kip Moore. He wakes up every single day, goes to a coffee shop and writes lyrics. Or, in his words:

In Nashville, I go to a coffee shop almost every morning. I go to different ones around East Nashville, and I love sitting in those coffee shops with the hustle and bustle and writing lyrics early in the morning.

There is a track on his forthcoming new album that Moore says he worked on every single morning while he was on a sabbatical in Hawaii: "One Heartbeat," and it will be his first-ever duet. It's sung with Ashley McBryde. Moore dished to me about his new project and about this song specifically — he had a lot to say about McBryde.

I asked him, "Why Ashley McBryde. And why now?"

"I love Ashley McBryde and every aspect of her artistry," he responded. "I mean, I've loved what she's done for quite awhile." Moore continues:

I have never written a song in mind with someone else singing with me. When I got past the first chorus, I said to myself, this is the perfect song to get Ashley to sing on, and we barely even knew each other at the time.

One day Moore and McBryde were playing an acoustic show together, and they were in the trailer before the show and she said, "Kip, play me something you love that you recently wrote." He was telling me that as soon as he played the first verse and chorus, Ashley stopped him and said she wanted to sing on the song with him, he hadn't mentioned anything to her about it before. It was truly meant to be.

Moore's full length album drops later this month, but check out my whole interview with him first in this week's Taste of Country Nights, On Demand podcast.

