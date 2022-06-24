Kip Moore Announces 2022 Fire on Wheels Tour
Kip Moore has added 21 tour dates to his 2022 calendar. The Fire on Wheels Tour will begin Sept. 8 in Utah and stretch across the country before it ends on Nov. 12 in Cleveland.
The Fire on Wheels Tour gets its name from Moore's new single, "Fire on Wheels." The hard-charging Jaren Johnston (the Cadillac Three) co-write epitomizes the singer's unshakable confidence on stage and name-checks at least a half-dozen cities and states. It's his latest from an upcoming album that the Georgia native has been fairly quiet about.
Moore's UMG Nashville labelmates Boy Named Banjo will open the Fire on Wheels Tour, with singer and songwriter Jess Moskaluke joining for a pair of shows in Canada in November. Those are a return to north for him as he six Canadian dates scheduled among his summer festival shows in 2022.
Tickets for the Fire on Wheels Tour will go on sale on July 1. Buy Kip Moore tickets here.
Kip Moore's Fire on Wheels Tour Dates:
Sept. 8 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Sept. 9 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Concert House
Sept. 11 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre
Sept. 15 — Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre
Sept. 16 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral
Sept. 17 — Salina, Kan. @ Tony’s Pizza Events Center
Sept. 23 — Morgantown, W.V. @ Ruby Amphitheater
Sept. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
Oct. 6 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
Oct. 7 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s
Oct. 8 — Greenville, S.C. @ The Blind Horse Saloon
Oct. 20 — Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall
Oct. 21 — Tallahassee, Fla. @ The Moon
Oct. 27 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Oct. 28 — Burlington, Vt. @ Flynn Performing Arts Center
Oct. 29 — Rutland, Vt. @ Paramount Theatre
Nov. 3 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Danforth Music Hall *
Nov. 6 — London, Ont. Canada @ London Music Hall *
Nov. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
Nov. 11 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theater
Nov. 12 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Masonic Temple
*With Jess Moskaluke