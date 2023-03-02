The Boot’s Weekly Picks: The Shootouts, Janis Ian + More

It's time for a fresh edition of The Boot's Weekly Picks, which highlights great new tracks from the world of country, Americana, folk and everything in between.

This week's edition features a rock-edged ode to rural living from Jericho Woods, a painfully beautiful tale of unrequited love by The Storm Windows, and a Western swing gem from The Shootouts joined by their very special guests, Asleep at the Wheel.

