Flatland Cavalry Embrace the Moment in New Single ‘Mountain Song’ [LISTEN]
Talented sextet Flatland Cavalry's brand new single "Mountain Song" is all about embracing your surroundings and taking life as it comes.
Lead vocalist Cleto Cordero co-wrote the captivating story-song with his friend and fellow songwriter Stephen Constancio while out on the road back in June 2017.
"We were headed for the Pacific Northwest and the first leg of the tour found us in the quaint and quiet mountain town of Red River, N.M.," Cordero notes. "I remember feeling enamored and safe; nestled by the towering topography that surrounded us on all sides. Born and raised in West Texas, all I’ve ever known is dry, dusty flatland. After ‘trying’ to write a song about things that we weren’t feeling, I made a suggestion, saying something along the lines of: ‘Hey, this is stupid. We are trying to write about something that we aren’t even inspired by. Let’s write a song about this place right here.’ Looking out the cabin window at the moonlit mountain in the distance the first lines came to mind and we just ‘chased the rabbit down the hole’ as they say."
"Mountain Song" follows the May release of Far Out West Sessions, which includes intimate, stripped-down renditions of select tracks from their 2021 record Welcome to Countryland.
The band is currently out on tour in support of those recent projects, with headlining shows and festival stops scheduled across the U.S. through Dec. 10. You can see a full list of tour dates below. Additional ticketing information is available via Flatland Cavalry's official website.
Flatland Cavalry's 2022 Tour Dates:
Aug. 26 — Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note
Aug. 27 — Lincoln, Neb. @ The Bourbon Theatre
Sept. 1 — Clinton, Ark. @ National Championship Wagon Races
Sept. 2 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Texas Club
Sept. 3 — Belton, Texas @ Central Texas State Fair
Sept. 8 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland Live
Sept. 9 — Stillwater, Okla. @ Outside City Limits
Sept. 10 — Tyler, Texas @ Troubadour Festival
Sept. 15 — Stephenville, Texas @ Twisted J Live
Sept. 16 — Brenham, Texas @ Washington Country Fairgrounds
Sept. 17 — Pryor, Okla. @ Born and Raised Music Festival
Sept. 21 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Lobo Theater
Sept. 22 — Red River, N.M. @ Bitter Creek Ranch
Sept. 23 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena
Sept. 29 — Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada
Sept. 30 — Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose
Oct. 1 — Hays, Kan. @ Fox Theatre
Oct. 7 — Fredericksburg, Texas @ The Backyard Amphitheater
Oct. 8 — Cuero, Texas @ Cuero Turkeyest
Oct. 14 — Nacogdoches, Texas @ Banita Creek Hall
Oct. 20 — Starkville, Miss. @ Rick’s Café
Oct. 21 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City
Oct. 22 — Hattiesburg, Miss. @ Brewsky’s
Oct. 28 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine
Oct. 29 — Miramar Beach, Fla. @ Moon Crush Harvest Moon 2022
Nov. 3 — Oxford, Miss. @ The Lyric Oxford
Nov. 6 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Nov. 11 — Round Rock, Texas @ Round Rock
Nov. 12 — San Antonio, Texas @ Cowboys Dancehall
Dec. 9 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
Dec. 10 — Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Liv