The Eagles aren't done yet. The legendary rock band (including Vince Gill) have announced a new batch of tour dates featuring the iconic Hotel California album.

Six additional Hotel California Tour dates have been tacked on to the 2023 calendar, bringing the total to 12, plus one non-tour show in California on Feb. 17.

The run is (for now) scheduled to end on April 7, but fans could be forgiven for hoping even more dates will be added.

Per our friends at Ultimate Classic Rock, the Hotel California Tour started in 2019 and paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021 they picked back up with an aggressive slate of shows.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will lead Gill and the rest of the touring band, orchestra and choir through the full Hotel California album (1976) and then greatest hits.

Deacon Frey will not be present for the shows. In April, the son of the late Glenn Frey stepped away from the band to pursue his own music. This tightens the band up to a four piece.

Tickets for these new Hotel California Tour dates will go on sale Jan. 13 at 10AM local time.

Eagles' 2023 Hotel California Tour Dates:

Feb. 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Feb. 21 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose

Feb. 24 — Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

Feb. 25 — Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

March 1 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

March 3 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

March 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 28 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

March 30 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

April 1 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

April 4 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 7 — Newark, N.U. @ Prudential Center