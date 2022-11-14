Chapel Hart Will Embark on Their First Headlining Tour Next Year
Talented country trio Chapel Hart will hit the road for their first headlining tour in 2023.
Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle won the hearts of America's Got Talent viewers earlier this year but have been steadily making their mark on country music for years. Over the past few months, the Poplarville, Miss. natives have earned praise from greats like Dolly Parton and Tanya Tucker. Their talents also drew the attention of Darius Rucker, who recruited them for the stellar collaboration, "Ol' Church Hymn."
As they continue to ride this much-deserved wave of success, Chapel Hart have plotted an extensive tour that kicks off Jan. 26 in Wichita, Kansas, and continues across the U.S. through mid-July.
The trek marks a significant milestone for the hard-working trio, who have been performing together since 2014.
"It feels really amazing to be going out on our first-ever headlining tour," Devynn Hart explains. "God has truly had his hands on us and our careers. We are forever grateful for every opportunity."
Her cousin, Trea, reiterated their excitement over the opportunity. "A wise woman once said, 'Give the people what they want,' but it's so much better when it's exactly what you want as well," she notes. "We just want to show as many people as we can that anything is possible if you work hard and never give up on your dreams."
"In my entire career, I've never been more excited, nervous, proud and every emotion imaginable," Danica Hart adds. "We'll be able to share our songs and stories with the millions of people who got to watch us on TV, and now they get to experience us up close and personal. This tour will remind people that These Are The GLORY DAYS!"
Lucas Hoge, fellow country singer-songwriter and host of Sportsman Channel's Hoge Wild television series, will act as support for the first leg of the tour through March 26.
A complete list of Chapel Hart's upcoming tour dates can be found below. You can find additional ticketing information at the trio's official website.
Chapel Hart's 2023 The Glory Days Tour Dates:
Jan. 26 — Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion Ballroom
Jan. 27 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Rococo Theater
Jan. 28 — Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre
Feb. 2 — El Dorado, Ark. @ First Financial Music Hall
Feb. 3 — New Orleans, La. @ TBD
Feb. 4 — Ft. Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live
Feb. 9 — Champaign, Ill. @ Virginia Theatre
Feb. 10 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Feb. 11 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center
Feb. 18 — Dallas, Texas @ TBD
Feb. 19 — Amarillo, Texas @ Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 23 — Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Civic Center
Feb. 24 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral Theater
Feb. 25 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Feb. 26 — Sioux, S.D. @ Washington Pavilion
March 3 — Charlottesville, Va. @ Paramount Theater
March 4 — New York, N.Y. @ Apollo Theater
March 5 — Tysons, Va. @ Capital One Hall
March 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage
March 11 — Ocoee, Fla. @ Ocoee Music Festival
March 16 — Liberty, N.C. @ Liberty Showcase Theater
March 17 — Woodford, Va. @ The Groove Music Hall
March 18 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille
March 23 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Meyer Theatre
March 24 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place
March 25 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theatre
March 26 — Madison, Wisc. @ Barrymore Theatre
April 1 — Wabash, Ind. @ Grand Theater
April 7 — Eu Claire, Wis. @ Pablo Center at the Confluence
April 14 — Johnston, S.C. @ Three Star Vineyard Inc.
April 15 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
April 20 — Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall
April 21 — Cincinatti, Ohio @ Riverfront Live
April 22 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Temple Live
April 29 — Rome, Ga. @ Rome City Auditorium
May 4 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center
May 5 — Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater
May 6 — Cheyenne, Wy. @ Cheyenne Civic Center
May 12 — Salem, Oregon @ Elsinore Theatre
May 13 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Temple Theater
May 16 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Crest Theatre
May 18 — Visalia, Calif. @ Visalia Fox Theatre
May 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Vermont Hollywood
July 7 — South Bend, Ind. @ St. Joseph County 4-H Fair
July 14 — Gulfport, Miss. @ Immersive Media Performing Arts Center
July 15 — Jackson, Miss. @ Mississippi Coliseum