Megan Moroney, Ernest + More Join Grand Ole Opry’s NextStage Class of 2023

The Grand Ole Opry has announced its NextStage class of rising artists for 2023, featuring eight of the genre's hottest up-and-comers. Megan Moroney, Ernest, Jackson Dean, Chapel Hart, Corey Kent, Kameron Marlowe, Ashley Cooke and Ian Munsick all made the list.

Throughout 2023, the NextStage artists will be featured in several special programming and promotion opportunities at the Opry, and across WSM and the Circle Network. Additionally, they will be officially recognized in an introduction ceremony on May 10 at Lava Contina in the Colony, Texas. That event will be part of the lead-up to the 2023 ACM Awards, which are taking place in Texas on May 11. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday (April 14).

Each of the artists being recognized as part of the Opry NextStage class have had breakout years, with many of them scoring their first radio hits, awards show nominations and trophies in 2023. Most recently, Moroney won Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards for her breakout hit, "Tennessee Orange."

Ever since launching in 2019, the Opry NextStage program has highlighted hot new talent in the country format on one of the most hallowed stages in the genre. Alumni of the program include Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum, Tenille Townes and others.