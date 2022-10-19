In his new song "Ol' Church Hymn," Darius Rucker has found a love so good it feels like the soothing words of "Amazing Grace." The track feels like it was plucked right out of a Sunday service and features vocals from Chapel Hart.

The trio's voices delicately dance around Rucker's vocals, adding the feel of a church choir swaying in the loft as he sings his testimony of love.

"You soothe my soul like an ol' church hymn / Found in the book in the back of a pew / Born again love I'm a new person / Hands in the air Hallelujah / Amen, amen, amen / Amen, amen, amen / You soothe my soul like an ol' church hymn / Amen," they harmonize in the chorus.

The "Wagon Wheel" singer expressed interest in working with Chapel Hart after they captivated audiences during their audition on Season 17 of America's Got Talent. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, garnered the attention of other country artists during their time on the show, including Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker and the late Loretta Lynn. They made it to the finals, but finished fifth in the competition.

"Ol' Church Hymn" is not the first time the group has sung with Rucker. They did a cover of Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" with the country singer, which would ultimately be their last performance on AGT.

Rucker will include "Old Church Hymn" on his upcoming album. It was in July — not long after Chapel Hart's AGT audition aired — that he posted on social media that the trio would appear on the next record.

He has not announced when that album will arrive. Rucker told Taste of Country ahead of the 55th Annual CMA Awards that the project was just about finished. He released his most recent studio album, When Was the Last Time, in 2017.