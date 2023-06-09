Chapel Hart brought their latest single "Glory Days" to the stage at the Tamron Hall Show recently. The trio had the audience swaying back and forth during their daytime television debut as they delivered the breezy track.

Danica Hart opens "Glory Days" singing about the struggle of making one's dreams come true. She's joined by her sister Devynn and their cousin Trea Swindle, and the three harmonize on some catchy "oohs" before jumping into the chorus.

"These are the glory days / The can't wait to tell your story days / Pray to God we can do 'em all one more time / Throw 'em all in the VCR and press rewind / So love every minute / Live while you're in it / If you're gonna fight, fight to win it / Someday you're gonna look back and say / These are the glory days," they sing in the chorus.

"Get back home, Sunday mornin' / Granny's cookin' and the game is on / Kiddos runnin' round, aunties are throwing down / Serving up the tea and all the gossip in town," they continue before, "Ooooh, these are the times that I miss / Ooooh, oh Lord, how I needed this."

"Glory Days" is the title track off Chapel Hart's latest album, which arrived on May 19. Glory Days is the first project from the group since they competed on the reality talent competition series, America's Got Talent. Previously they released an album titled The Girls Are Back in Town.

The trio is also in the midst of their Glory Days Tour. Chapel Hart launched 46-date trek in January and will wrap things up on July 15.