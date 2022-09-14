Chapel Hart turned to social media early Wednesday morning (Sept. 14) to explain why they became so emotional during their performance of "American Pride" during Tuesday night's (Sept. 13) episode of America's Got Talent.

The family country trio consisting of Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart have been a favorite act of both the judges and the audience since they auditioned for AGT, and while they gave a powerful performance of their patriotic new song on Tuesday, their rendition was hampered in a few spots by some shaky solo vocals before they offered up their signature vocal harmonies in the chorus.

That was due simply to the emotion of the moment, the trio explain in a Twitter post.

"Tonight was an emotional night," they begin, adding, "First let us apologize sincerely if anyone feels let down by our performance. We wanted to give a tribute to our FAMILY and to the men, women & allies who fight for this country and for unity+freedom! In case you missed it cause the crying."

They added a video that features them singing the song's chorus perfectly a capella — exactly what AGT judge Simon Cowell told them he wished he could hear after their initial performance.

The song exhorts Americans to overcome division and stand together.

"I know that we can do this / Hold hands and step aside / Let love pour out between us / Move the hate and let's just try / See, I believe we'll make a difference / One person at a time / Come on now, I can feel it / My American pride," the lyrics state.

While Cowell briefly mentioned some of the shaky vocals, he still raved about Chapel Hart's performance and the song's message, and the other judges mostly seemed to agree. Howie Mandel said he thought the audience would love the message behind "American Pride," but he still believed the trio's previous performances had been far better.

Chapel Hart is a country family band from the tiny town of Hart's Chapel, Miss., just outside of Poplarville. Danica Hart and Devynn Hart are sisters, and Trea Swindle is their first cousin.

The group have been working around Nashville for several years, and they've gained significant ground in their career, but they've made their biggest impact so far with their audition for America's Got Talent, performing an original song titled, "You Can Have Him Jolene."

The song is in answer to Dolly Parton's classic "Jolene," and it earned them a Golden Buzzer from the judges during their audition. Audiences also loved their performance, which went viral. Parton, Loretta Lynn, Darius Rucker and Tanya Tucker are among the country stars who've expressed support for Chapel Hart during their run on AGT.

AGT will announce the winner for the 2022 season live on Fox on Wednesday night, during a two-hour finale that begins at 9PM ET. The special finale episode will feature Darius Rucker joining Chapel Hart for a performance.

Fan favorite Drake Milligan is also still in the running, and Jon Pardi is set to appear in the finale episode on Wednesday night, performing with Milligan.