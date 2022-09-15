America's Got Talent finalists Chapel Hart were joined by country music veteran Darius Rucker on the star-studded Season 17 finale of the show on Wednesday night (Sept. 14). Rucker joined the trio for an energetic rendition of Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About."

Chapel Hart took the stage immediately after fellow contestant Drake Milligan performed with Jon Pardi. The three women strutted on the stage, and the group's Danica Hart began belting the classic song while Devynn Hart and Trea Swindle provided backup vocals.

Rucker joined on the second verse, and he and Hart traded vocals for the rest of the feel-good tune. Pardi and Milligan also joined the fun at the end of the performance, which brought nothing but smiles to judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell.

The America's Got Talent collaboration between Chapel Hart and Rucker likely won't be the last time these two acts get together. After Chapel Hart's impressive audition featuring their original song, "You Can Have Him, Jolene," Rucker tweeted that he has included Chapel Hart on this forthcoming new album.

"Already put them on my next record," he wrote earlier this summer.

Chapel Hart wowed the judges and fans with their July audition. The trio advanced to the finals after their August 16 performance of "The Girls Are Back in Town." Although they, nor Milligan, brought home the AGT trophy, they landed in the Top 5 and Milligan took third place.