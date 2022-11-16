The Wood Brothers Plot Spring 2023 Tour Dates Ahead of New Album

The Wood Brothers are hitting the road again in 2023. Today (Nov. 16), the acclaimed roots outfit announced a new set of tour dates and shared details of their upcoming studio album.

Set for release next year, Heart Is the Hero will mark The Wood Brothers' ninth career LP. Additional details about the record are expected to be revealed in the months to come. In the meantime, fans can catch the genre-bending band on the road for a mix of headlining shows and gigs alongside The Avett Brothers with Turnpike Troubadours and Shovels & Rope.

"As a young man touring felt like an indulgent adventure: seeing new places, eating local foods, enjoying the applause and joining the party," says The Wood Brothers' Oliver Wood. "As I get older, however, it's become more of a mission to connect with people and make them happy. We're so grateful that our songs have found a special place in people's lives. For all of us, band and audience, to share in a heartfelt human experience together is much needed in these times."

A pre-sale for all newly-announced dates will begin tomorrow (Nov. 17) at 10AM local time ahead of Friday's (Nov. 18) general on-sale, which also kicks off at 10AM local time. You can find additional information on ticketing options at The Wood Brothers' official website.

The Wood Brothers' Spring 2023 Tour Dates:

Feb. 24 - North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *

March 1 - Lexington, Ky. @ Lexington Opera House

March 2 - Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre

March 3 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

March 4 - Ithaca, N.Y. @ State Theatre

March 6 - Westerly, R.I. @ The United Theatre

March 8 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ XL Live

March 9 - Rocky Mount, Va. @ Harvester Performance Center

March 10 - Winston-Salem, N.C. @ The Ramkat

March 11 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Walker Theatre

April 11- Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Virginia G. Piper Theater

April 12 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Orpheum Theater

April 14 - Beaver Creek, Colo. @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

April 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

April 17- Salina, Kan. @ The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

April 18 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live

April 20 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

April 1- Tilmon, Texas @ Old Settler’s Music Festival

April 22 - Houston, Texas @ The Heights Theater

May 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed **

* w/ The Avett Brothers & Turnpike Troubadours

** w/ Shovels & Rope