The Boot’s Weekly Picks: The War and Treaty, Carter Sampson + More

The War and Treaty's Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter are celebrating the power of enduring love on their new song, "Ain't No Harmin' Me."

Co-written by the married couple, the enthralling release features their signature soulful harmonies and straight-from-the-heart lyrics about what a strong marriage can overcome.

"Love is the foundation of our new record and 'Ain't No Harmin' Me' reminds us that no matter what troubles are waiting around the corner...the power of love will pull us through," Michael notes in a statement. "We wrote this together as a personal testament to ourselves…we aren't afraid to face the hard times knowing we have the other by our side. It felt like an awakening for us, and I hope fans can feel that same energy when they hear it."

"Ain't No Harmin' Me" is the latest preview of the War and Treaty's forthcoming Universal Music Group Nashville debut record, Lover's Game. -- Jeremy Chua