The Wood Brothers, ‘The One I Love’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Americana trio the Wood Brothers are premiering its folksy new tune, "The One I Love," exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play above to listen.

A track that's all about resisting the allure of a "good temptress" and ending the night with the one you love, "The One I Love" is upbeat and sonically diverse, with hints of gospel and Zydeco influence. "She goes out dancin' with all her friends / Spins around with all kinds of men," the trio sings in the second verse. "Comes home smilin', who knows where from / 'Cause she knows she's the one I love."

Comprised of brothers Chris Wood and Oliver Wood -- who wrote "The One I Love" -- alongside drummer and keyboardist Jano Rix, the Wood Brothers are gearing up to release a new album. Titled Kingdom in My Mind, the 11-track album was recorded live-to-tape at the band's own studio; it follows the Wood Brothers' critically acclaimed 2018 record One Drop of Truth and their 2019 live album Live at the Fillmore.

“We weren’t performing songs,” Oliver Wood shares. “We were just improvising and letting the music dictate everything. Normally when you’re recording, you’re thinking about your parts and your performances, but with these sessions, we were just reacting to each other and having fun in the moment.”

Kingdom In My Mind, which will be the Wood Brothers' seventh studio album, is due out on Jan. 24 via Thirty Tigers. Visit TheWoodBros.com for more information.