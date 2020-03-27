Even though they might be stuck inside quarantining, country stars are remembering the good times -- and looking ahead to better times to come -- in the newest batch of country music videos. Read on to watch them all!

Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi, "Beer Can't Fix":



Although we’ve had to wait a little while for Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi’s “Beer Can’t Fix” music video, it is finally here and full of vacation vibes. The laidback video features both musicians having a great time fishing, playing guitar on a beach and driving scooters around a picture perfect beach town. At one point in the video, Pardi’s scooter gets stuck in the sand -- but thankfully, Rhett was able to pour some beer on the sand to give his buddy some traction to continue on.

“Beer Can’t Fix” was penned by Rhett alongwith Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder. The song appears on Rhett's Rhett's fourth studio album, Center Point Road, which was released in May of 2019. -- CC

Sam Hunt, "Hard to Forget":

Sam Hunt's video for "Hard To Forget" feels like a fever dream based around a motel named after his upcoming release, Southside. Some of the memorable characters that Hunt encounters when he checks into the motel include a clown that's a little worse for his wear, a 5-year-old diva, an old school cowboy and a pair of rough and tumble gangsters who can't get through a card game.

Of course, the video also features a party scene by the pool with pretty ladies. The video for “Hard to Forget” was directed by Tim Mattia. Hunt co-wrote "Hard to Forget" with an all-star team of Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Ashley Gorley. -- CC

Kenny Chesney, "Here and Now":

Kenny Chesney's “Here and Now” is a song about reminding people to live in the present instead of being preoccupied with what will happen in the future. For the music video, Chesney opted for a more traditional approach focused on him and his band on a large stage.

Instead of relying on a storyline, the video rests solely on Chesney's shoulders as he performs on stage in front of a massive projection screen. As he sings about living in the moment, the projection screen offers examples of experiences that are best soaked in when you’re focused on nothing else except what is currently happening. Chensey sings in front of a skydiving video, clips of his massive concert crowds, girls surfing and more. "Here and Now" was written by Craig Wiseman, David Garcia and David Lee Murphy. --CC

Brantley Gilbert, "Fire't Up":

Things are getting a little dangerous in Brantley Gilbert's "Fire't Up" music video! Gilbert's bad boy side is on full display for the video, which features motorcycles, pyrotechnics, dance battles and a live concert. To say the video is action packed would be an understatement: At one point Gilbert stands in the middle of a metal circle cage as two motorcycles speed past him. -- CC

Justin Moore, "Why We Drink":

Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink” is a party tune based around the relationship that he has with his family and friends. Fittingly, Moore is shedding more light onto his personal life with the release of the music video for the carefree drinking song. Filmed at Moore's house in Poyen, Ark., the “Why We Drink” video features Moore’s friends and family kicking back and cutting loose on his expansive plot of land. Moore is seen riding around with a buddy, horseback riding with his wife and having one heck of a party around a bonfire. The “Why We Drink” video was directed by Cody Villalobos. -- CC

Lanco, "What I See":

Lanco is offering a tour of a small town in their video for "What I See." The concept behind the video was thought up by the group’s lead singer Brandon Lancaster and director Peter Zavadil, Lancaster explains in a press release.

"This music video explores the idea that everyone has their own story and their own perspective on what makes that story special," he says. "I wanted the narrative to highlight how different pillars can evoke different emotions in people depending on the path they’ve taken — whether it be a scoreboard, a curve in a road or even one’s own reflection.The center-point of the video is at a dive bar which to many could seem insignificant, but to us it represents the place where the concept of this song was born." -- CC

Lainey Wilson, "WWDD":

In her new music video, Lainey Wilson asks the essential question: "What would Dolly do?" The clip is a big-hair, big-attitude tribute to country legend Dolly Parton. Co-written with Casey Beathard and Michael Heeney, the tune is an ode to someone who's been both a personal and musical hero to Wilson all her life.

"If we all did it a little more like Dolly, we'd be lookin' at a world with a little less rain and a lot more rainbows," the singer tells Rolling Stone. "She's an icon around the world for a reason -- from her music, to the way she gives, to her business sense, to the way she looks, to her lighthearted, witty sense of humor -- no one does it like Dolly does." -- CL

Caitlyn Smith, "Long Time Coming":

The video for Caitlyn Smith's "Long Time Coming" is a vintage dream. In the retro video, Smith plays the part of a Hollywood actress, navigating the politics of her profession and the emotions that come with being used as a prop. Despite being the center of the camera's attention, the pain in Smith's eyes is so deep and telling of her experiences. "Long Time Coming" appears on Smith's Supernova. -- CC

Brandon Lay, "For My Money":

Brandon Lay is too cool for school in the music video for his song, "For My Money." In the video, directed by Tim Nackashi, Lay walks around a party being thrown in a Hollywood Hills bungalow. As the camera follows Lay in smooth and uncut pattern, he interacts with a cast of characters that look like they are straight out of 1970. Eventually the camera does cut and draws focus on Lay playing poolside under the night sky. -- CC

The Wood Brothers, "Little Bit Sweet":

The Wood Brothers paint a surreal, gentle dreamscape in the music video for their new song, "Little Bit Sweet." A giant moon hangs over a cozy cottage at the top of a hill and a child runs up a spiral staircase inside a massive tree as the group performs their song in the background.

"Lyrically the song speaks to the yins and yangs of love—every kind of love," the band's Oliver Wood explains. "How the value and preciousness of love is matched by its fragility and fleetingness. The images in the lyrics are from personal experiences, and the connected feelings should feel pretty universal." -- CL

Christian Lopez, "Who You Really Are":

The music video for Christian Lopez's new song, "Who You Really Are," was filmed in the Apollo Civic Theatre in the singer's hometown of Martinsburg, West Va. In the clip, Lopez performs his song in to a dimly lit, empty hall, and as the song goes on, the seats begin to populate with Lopez's family and friends. While the initial concept behind that treatment was a nod to the intimacy of performance, it's taken on a whole new meaning in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down tours, performances and events throughout the music industry. -- CL

Brennley Brown, "One More Hallelujah":

Brennley Brown has released a warm music video that matches the hope she calls for in "One More Hallelujah." Throughout the video Brown is bathed in warm natural light, as she sings from various places around a small country church.

“The message of this song is one of inspiration and healing in the midst of life’s most challenging hardships,” Brown explains in a press release. “My prayer for this video is that it resonates with each and every person that watches it and affords them hope, inspiration, and encouragement. We are not isolated in our brokenness and pain.” -- CC

Larry Fleet, "Mix 'Em With Whiskey":

Larry Fleet raises a glass in the music video for his new song, "Mix 'Em With Whiskey." The clip finds Fleet performing in a smoky, hole-in-the-wall bar, passing around a bottle with his friends. This isn't just any whiskey: It's branded "Papa Fleet," a special selection guaranteed to ease whatever pain the bar-goers are feeling and get them in the mood to have a good time. -- CL