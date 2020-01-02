Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi know a universal truth: "There ain't nothin' that a beer can't fix." The two country stars share a new single that says as much; the song comes from Rhett's newest album, Center Point Road, and will be at country radio on Monday (Jan. 6).

Readers can press play above to hear "Beer Can't Fix," which Rhett co-wrote with Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder. Sonically, the song is a nice mix of Rhett and Pardi's styles: tropical-sounding flourishes and light steel guitar mix with a smooth groove. A whistle-filled bridge adds to the song's lightheartedness.

"From the moment that it hits your lips / Makes those clouds look a little less gray / Oh, you could be lonely, heartbroken or hungover from the night before / Turn that frown into a smile real quick," goes the song's chorus. Rhett leads the song's first verse, which Pardi takes the second.

Center Point Road, Rhett's fourth studio album, arrived at the end of May. The artist describes the project, which is named for a road in his hometown of Hendersonville, Tenn., a nostalgic record.

"Beer Can't Fix" follows Center Point Road's "Look What God Gave Her" and "Remember You Young" as a single. Both of those tracks hit No. 1.

