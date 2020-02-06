Kenny Chesney Reveals New Single, ‘Here and Now,’ Coming Soon

Kenny Chesney has announced a brand-new single. The country star will drop "Here and Now" on Feb. 21.

Described in a press release as "two minutes and 51 seconds of pulsating attitude adjustment," "Here and Now" was written by Craig Wiseman, David Garcia and David Lee Murphy. The song "catalogues a series of life-defining places ... before swooping down on a rollercoaster chorus that revels in the moment," the release explains.

“This song kind of blew my mind,” Chesney reflects in the press release. “The chorus is everything I feel about my time on stage with No Shoes Nation ... the rush of it absolutely being the best place, best moment in the entire world. There’s no rush like it.

“But what really got me was the way the song puts everybody on notice. It says everything about how we all put off living our lives because there’s so much other stuff to do. Only thing is, that’s exactly how you miss everything that matters!" Chesney continues. "It’s not the big stuff that gets you laughing or breaks the bad momentum, it’s what’s right here if you’ll bother to dial in and really feel it."

The lyrics of "Here and Now" find Chesney musing about how "Lotta people [are] dreaming ‘bout one day, someday / Waiting just around the bend," and how he used to be one of them. Now, though, he's living in the moment.

“When I heard it, it was everything we’d been talking about. The melody, the rhythm felt like what the song was made of," Chesney explains. "That line, ‘Everybody’s waiting, but they’re waiting on what? Better get to living, because all we’ve got is ... here and now ...’ That is the whole deal in two lines. Your life is now, get after it.”

Chesney has not yet officially announced a new album, but has been teasing one via social media and in press releases. According to a recent release, he's eyeing a late spring release date, though further details are not yet available. His most recent single, "Tip of My Tongue," arrived in July.

In April, Chesney will launch his Chillaxification Tour 2020. The trek will kick off in Arlington, Texas, and run through late August.

