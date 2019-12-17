Kenny Chesney Adds Amphitheater Shows to Chillaxification 2020 Tour

Editor's Note: As of March 12, 2020, Kenny Chesney's April and May 2020 Chillaxification Tour dates are postponed due to the coronavirus. Shows are scheduled to begin as planned on May 30, and the affected dates are being rescheduled.

Time to make your summer travel plans, No Shoes Nation: Kenny Chesney has added more dates to his 2020 tour. The singer's Chillaxification 2020 Tour will begin in mid-April.

Chesney will kick off his Chillaxification 2020 Tour on April 18, at Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium. Currently, more than three dozen shows, at both stadiums and amphitheaters, are scheduled, with the trek set to conclude on Aug. 29 at Foxborough, Mass.' Gillette Stadium. A full list of stops is below.

“These stadium shows are the most fun thing I do," Chesney says in a press release. "It’s been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day."

Adds Chesney in another press release, “As crazy and awesome as the stadium shows are -- and there’s nothing like them -- there is a vibe to the amphitheater shows that only happens in those places. You look out at the lawn, you see everybody coming together, singing the songs -- and it’s this community that feels so close.”

Joining Chesney on his Chillaxification 2020 Tour will be Michael Franti & Spearhead, and Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion will play all of the stadium shows as well. "We always try to do something different, bring someone new -- and for anyone who’s never seen Michael Franti & Spearhead, just wait!" says Chesney.

Tickets for Chesney's Chillaxification 2020 Tour stadium shows went on sale in the fall of 2019, but the amphitheater dates will be on sale in late January, some as part of Live Nation's Megaticket. Visit KennyChesney.com for more details.

“I love playing for No Shoes Nation any time, anywhere, but these stadium shows are always something so powerful, I can’t tell you how much anticipation goes into each one," Chesney says. "Not to mention, we’re always wanting to top what’s come before -- and I think this lineup might just pack the most fun of them all.”

Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification 2020 Tour Dates:

April 18 -- Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

April 25 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Miller Park

May 2 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 7 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater *

May 9 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

May 13 -- Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater *

May 14 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater *

May 16 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 22 -- Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

May 23 -- San Antonio, Texas @ The Alamodome

May 28 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *

May 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

June 4 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

June 6 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 11 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP *

June 13 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

June 17 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

June 18 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live *

June 20 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium (featuring Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Gabby Barrett and Tyler Rich)

June 25 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion *

June 27 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 2-3 -- Lake Tahoe, Calif. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

July 5 -- Bozeman, Mont. @ Bobcat Stadium

July 11 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium

July 18 -- Seattle, Wash. @ CenturyLink Field

July 23 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center *

July 25 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

July 29 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater *

July 30 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

Aug. 1 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 5 -- Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

Aug. 6 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre *

Aug. 8 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 15 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 20 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

Aug. 22 -- East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 26 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Aug. 28-29 -- Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

* amphitheater show with Michael Franti & Spearhead only

