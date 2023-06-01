Caitlyn Smith Pauses Tour After an ER Trip, Pregnancy Complications

Caitlyn Smith is postponing about a month of tour dates on medical advice, after experiencing pregnancy complications.

The singer shared the news on social media last Friday (May 26), assuring fans that her unborn baby is doing all right, but letting them know she'll need to rest for the weeks ahead. Smith experienced some complications that led her to an emergency hospital visit.

"While I am extremely grateful the baby is healthy, I wanted to share that I spent last night in the ER after experiencing some complications with my pregnancy," she wrote. "After discussion with multiple doctors, it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to cancel my upcoming shows and remain at home for a few weeks."

One of those shows, a Sunday night (May 28) set at the Million Dollar Music Festival in Jackson Hole, Wy., was canceled. Three more performances Smith was planning to give in June — in Boise, Idaho, Salt Lake City, Utah and Boulder, Colo. — have been postponed and will take place at later dates.

"I was so excited to play for you all this weekend, but know that shows will be rescheduled as soon as I am cleared to hit the road again," Smith continued in her statement. "Love you all!"

Smith — who released her latest album, High & Low, this year -- is scheduled to resume performances in mid-July, according to her tour calendar. She is booked for shows with Little Big Town and George Strait later in the year, and she is an opening act on select dates of Dierks Bentley's 2023 Gravel & Gold Tour.

Smith is currently pregnant with her third child. She and her husband, Rollie Gaalswyk, are already parents to seven-year-old Thomas Miles and four-year-old Lewis James.