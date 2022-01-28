Vocal powerhouse Caitlyn Smith has unveiled a powerful new song, "High," and it’s a must-listen.

Much like her catalog of songs, "High" is a genre-bending tune that melds the finest qualities of country, pop and soul together, complete with Smith's signature singer-songwriter touch and stunning vocals.

The track was co-written with Jennifer Erin Decilveo, and global music superstar Miley Cyrus. In fact, “High” was recorded by Cyrus for her Plastic Hearts album in 2020.

On Smith’s fresh rendition, Cyrus’ rough-around-the-edges sound is swapped for a carefully-textured ethereal production that impeccably complements her stellar vocal delivery.

“Sometimes I get a little too high / Got my mind going places it ain't wanna go / Sometimes I get a little too low / And I can't see myself through the fire and smoke,” Smith reflects on the pensive opening verse.

It’s a slow, acoustic opening, but the tempo gradually builds up with roaring percussion, swelling strings and a couple of Amanda Shires-played fiddle solos reminiscent of the Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away.”

As the narrative develops, listeners get a picture of the cause of Smith’s misery: An old flame who’s "always building cities on the hearts that [he] broke," and one that she simply can’t forget.

“In my head I did my very best / Saying goodbye, goodbye / And I don't miss you but I think of you / And don't know why I still feel high I still feel high,” Smith belts on the chorus with untamed candor.

As the songstress soars, so do the harmonious background vocals. The culminating product? A powerful emotional elevation of the spell-binding tune. "High" is the first preview of Smith's forthcoming as-yet-untitled third studio album, which the singer produced by herself and wrote every song on.

“Self-producing has taught me so much about trusting my own compass. In the past, I’ve been guilty of looking for direction from everyone else. That’s why I decided to choose my own adventure," shares Smith.

“It has been a beautifully terrifying experience and has added a layer of vulnerability when you’re also responsible for painting the sonic landscape as an artist, in addition to writing and singing the songs,” she says.

Earlier this month, Smith released "The Card You Gamble," the theme song for Fox's upcoming television series, Monarch. In 2020, the Monument Records artist dropped a deluxe edition of her sophomore album, Supernova, which included a re-recorded version of "I Can’t" with Old Dominion.

Smith is also known for writing hit songs such as Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “You Can’t Make Old Friends” and Meghan Trainor and John Legend’s “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.”

Smith is currently on the road opening up for Reba McEntire on her multi-city Reba: Live in Concert Tour this weekend (Jan. 27 — Jan. 29).

