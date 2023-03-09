Caitlyn Smith to Embark on Headlining Solo Acoustic Tour
Accomplished singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith is gearing up for an intimate and unique new headlining tour.
On April 3, she'll kick off The Great Pretender Tour with a stop in Austin, Texas, before traveling to independently-owned venues and clubs across the U.S. through June 1. Smith will be performing cuts from her upcoming album High & Low, set for release on April 14, along with other fan favorites from throughout her career.
"I wanted to bring my fans into the room with me to where these songs began. Feelings. Stories. One voice and one instrument. Songs in their purest form," Smith says. "Sharing these wonderfully intimate rooms with people allows me to connect and be more vulnerable than I have been able to be in years. Hopefully this experience will mean as much to my fans as I know it's going to mean to me."
Rising country artist Alex Hall will serve as support for the 15-date trek, which was launched in partnership with DTour, a national network of independent venues and promoters offering support and resources across multiple industry markets.
Tickets for all dates listed below will go on sale this Friday, March 10, beginning at 10 AM local time. You can find more information on ticketing options and upcoming tour stops at Caitlyn Smith's official website.
Caitlyn Smith's 2023 The Great Pretender Tour Dates:
April 3 - Austin, Texas @ Parish
April 4 - San Antonio, Texas @ 502 Bar
April 5 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
April 18 - Raleigh/Durham, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
April 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Visulite Theater
April 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Vinyl
April 28 - Davenport, Iowa @ Raccoon Motel
April 29 - Chicago, Ill @ Avondale Music Hall
May 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse Stage & Grill
May 3 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery Philadelphia
May 8 - Boston, Mass. @ City Winery Boston
May 9 - Portland, Maine @ One Longfellow Square
May 26 - Boise, Idaho @ The Olympic Venue
May 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room
June 1 - Denver, Colo. @ Fox Theatre