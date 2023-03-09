Caitlyn Smith to Embark on Headlining Solo Acoustic Tour

Accomplished singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith is gearing up for an intimate and unique new headlining tour.

On April 3, she'll kick off The Great Pretender Tour with a stop in Austin, Texas, before traveling to independently-owned venues and clubs across the U.S. through June 1. Smith will be performing cuts from her upcoming album High & Low, set for release on April 14, along with other fan favorites from throughout her career.

"I wanted to bring my fans into the room with me to where these songs began. Feelings. Stories. One voice and one instrument. Songs in their purest form," Smith says. "Sharing these wonderfully intimate rooms with people allows me to connect and be more vulnerable than I have been able to be in years. Hopefully this experience will mean as much to my fans as I know it's going to mean to me."

Rising country artist Alex Hall will serve as support for the 15-date trek, which was launched in partnership with DTour, a national network of independent venues and promoters offering support and resources across multiple industry markets.

Tickets for all dates listed below will go on sale this Friday, March 10, beginning at 10 AM local time. You can find more information on ticketing options and upcoming tour stops at Caitlyn Smith's official website.

Caitlyn Smith's 2023 The Great Pretender Tour Dates:

April 3 - Austin, Texas @ Parish

April 4 - San Antonio, Texas @ 502 Bar

April 5 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

April 18 - Raleigh/Durham, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle

April 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Visulite Theater

April 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Vinyl

April 28 - Davenport, Iowa @ Raccoon Motel

April 29 - Chicago, Ill @ Avondale Music Hall

May 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse Stage & Grill

May 3 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery Philadelphia

May 8 - Boston, Mass. @ City Winery Boston

May 9 - Portland, Maine @ One Longfellow Square

May 26 - Boise, Idaho @ The Olympic Venue

May 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

June 1 - Denver, Colo. @ Fox Theatre