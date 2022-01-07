Hear ‘The Card You Gamble,’ the ‘Monarch’ Theme Song Sung by Caitlyn Smith

Arista Records/Monument Records has released the theme song for the hotly-anticipated new country music drama Monarch.

Performed by singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith, "The Card You Gamble" sets the stage for an epic showdown.

"Sometimes you get diamonds, sometimes you get coal / There ain't no way of knowing which way it's gonna go / It can make you feel like you're on top of the world or leave you all in shambles / Depending on how the dice is rolled, your heart is the card you gamble," Smith sings over sultry guitar licks in the chorus.

The song was written by the Love Junkies — the prolific trio made up of veteran songwriters Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose — and produced by series executive music producer Adam Anders and co-producer Peer Åström.

"To jump into a song like ‘The Card You Gamble’ that has so much drama, suspense and mystery was such a fun experience," Smith says in a press release. "I love that the Love Junkies wrote the song almost as its own character in the show. The music is so central to the storytelling in Monarch, and I’m just excited and honored to be a part of it."

Headed by Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon and country icon Trace Adkins, the show follows the fictional Romans — known as the "first family of country music — as their work to defend their legacy from an imminent threat.

Last month, Adkins teased the show by releasing a cover of Hank Williams Jr.'s classic hit "A Country Boy Can Survive."

Monarch premieres Sunday, January 30, at 10PM ET, following the NFC Championship on Fox. The show will move then move to Tuesday nights starting Feb 1 at 9PM ET.

