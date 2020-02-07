Sam Hunt previously shared that creating his new album was putting him back in touch with his roots, both musically and personally, and that fact is on full display in his brand-new song "Hard to Forget." The track, which Hunt dropped early Friday morning (Feb. 7), samples Webb Pierce's "There Stands the Glass."

Readers can press play above to hear "Hard to Forget." The song starts out with the the first couple lines of Pierce's 12-week No. 1, before a beat drops in, distorting the melody of "There Stands the Glass" into a twangy, drum loop-driven beat. Pierce's lyrics echo in the background occasionally, and feature prominently in a bridge, as Hunt sings about a heartbreak that's still haunting him.

"You've got a cold heart and the cold-hard truth / I got a bottle of whiskey, but I've got no proof / That you showed up tonight in that dress just to mess with my head," Hunt sings in the chorus. "So much for so long, outta sight, outta mind / Girl, you're lookin' so good, it's drivin' me outta mine / Aw, you're breaking my heart / Baby, you're playing hard to forget."

Hunt co-wrote "Hard to Forget" with Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Ashley Gorley. "There Stands the Glass" writers Audrey Grisham, Russ Hull and Mary Jean Shurtz are also credited as co-writers.

Hunt's sophomore album, Southside, will arrive on April 3. It will be Hunt's first album since his debut, 2014's Montevallo. The singer followed that record up with the 2017 megahit "Body Like a Back Road" and 2018's "Downtown's Dead," but has not released a full-length project since.

After a busy few years, Hunt took nearly all of 2019 off from the road to work on his sophomore album, which he said was due to his label on Jan. 1. He's already dropped "Kinfolks" and "Sinning With You" from the project.

On May 28, Hunt will kick off the Southside Summer Tour on May 28 in Charlotte, N.C. More than 40 stops are planned, and the singer will be bringing Kip Moore and country up-and-comers Travis Denning and Ernest on the road with him; Brandi Cyrus will also DJ a set.

Hunt is currently awaiting trial in a DUI case after being arrested in East Nashville in November. An original court date was set for mid-January but did not take place as scheduled, though it is unclear why.