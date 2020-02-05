Sam Hunt Reveals 2020 Southside Summer Tour
Sam Hunt has announced a Summer 2020 headlining tour. The country star's Southside Summer Tour -- named after a brand-new album that's also on the way -- will begin in late May.
Hunt will kick off the Southside Summer Tour on May 28 in Charlotte, N.C. More than 40 stops are planned, including in Philadelphia, Pa.; Phoenix, Ariz.; and San Diego, Calif., and a full list of announced stops is below. The singer will be bringing Kip Moore and country up-and-comers Travis Denning and Ernest on the road with him; Brandi Cyrus will also DJ a set.
Tickets for Hunt's 2020 Southside Summer Tour will go on sale on Feb. 14 at 9AM local time. Citi cardholders will have pre-sale access beginning on Feb. 11 at 10AM local time. Visit Ticketmaster.com for full details.
Hunt will drop Southside, his sophomore album, on April 3. It will be Hunt's first album since his debut, 2014's Montevallo. The singer followed that record up with the 2017 megahit "Body Like a Back Road" and 2018's "Downtown's Dead," but has not released a full-length project since.
After a busy few years, Hunt took nearly all of 2019 off from the road to work on his sophomore album, which he said was due to his label on Jan. 1. He's already dropped "Kinfolks" and "Sinning With You" from the project.
Hunt is currently awaiting trial in a DUI case after being arrested in East Nashville in November. An original court date was set for mid-January but did not take place as scheduled, though it is unclear why.
Sam Hunt, 2020 Southside Summer Tour Dates:
May 28 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion
May 29 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 30 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 12 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 13 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 18 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
June 19 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 25 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
June 26 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 10 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 11 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 17 — Camden, N.J @ BB&T Pavilion
July 18 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 19 — Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 24 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 25 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 26 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach
Aug. 6 – Rogers, Ark. @ The Walmart AMP
Aug. 7 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Aug. 8 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 15 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Music Park
Aug. 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 20 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
Aug. 22 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fairgrounds
Aug. 27 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Aug. 28 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 10 -- Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 12 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 17 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater
Sept. 24 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion.
Sept. 26 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sam Hunt: 10 Things You Might Not Know