Sam Hunt Reveals 2020 Southside Summer Tour

Sam Hunt has announced a Summer 2020 headlining tour. The country star's Southside Summer Tour -- named after a brand-new album that's also on the way -- will begin in late May.

Hunt will kick off the Southside Summer Tour on May 28 in Charlotte, N.C. More than 40 stops are planned, including in Philadelphia, Pa.; Phoenix, Ariz.; and San Diego, Calif., and a full list of announced stops is below. The singer will be bringing Kip Moore and country up-and-comers Travis Denning and Ernest on the road with him; Brandi Cyrus will also DJ a set.

Tickets for Hunt's 2020 Southside Summer Tour will go on sale on Feb. 14 at 9AM local time. Citi cardholders will have pre-sale access beginning on Feb. 11 at 10AM local time. Visit Ticketmaster.com for full details.

Hunt will drop Southside, his sophomore album, on April 3. It will be Hunt's first album since his debut, 2014's Montevallo. The singer followed that record up with the 2017 megahit "Body Like a Back Road" and 2018's "Downtown's Dead," but has not released a full-length project since.

After a busy few years, Hunt took nearly all of 2019 off from the road to work on his sophomore album, which he said was due to his label on Jan. 1. He's already dropped "Kinfolks" and "Sinning With You" from the project.

Hunt is currently awaiting trial in a DUI case after being arrested in East Nashville in November. An original court date was set for mid-January but did not take place as scheduled, though it is unclear why.

Sam Hunt, 2020 Southside Summer Tour Dates:

May 28 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

May 29 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 30 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 12 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 13 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 18 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

June 19 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 25 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

June 26 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 10 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 11 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 17 — Camden, N.J @ BB&T Pavilion

July 18 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 19 — Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 24 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 25 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 26 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach

Aug. 6 – Rogers, Ark. @ The Walmart AMP

Aug. 7 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Aug. 8 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 15 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Music Park

Aug. 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 20 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

Aug. 22 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fairgrounds

Aug. 27 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Aug. 28 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 10 -- Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 12 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 17 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Sept. 24 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion.

Sept. 26 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater