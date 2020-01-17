Sam Hunt DUI Update: March Trial Set After Canceled Court Appearance

Sam Hunt's Friday morning (Jan 17) court date, during which he was scheduled to answer to charges of DUI and open container violations following a November arrest, did not take place as scheduled. Now, the Davidson County Courthouse confirms to Taste of Country, a trial is set for March 17 at 9AM.

A courthouse clerk shared Hunt's newly scheduled trial date with Taste of Country; however, it is not clear why the change in proceedings took place, or whether Hunt is going to trial by choice or out of necessity. The clerk tells Taste of Country, "It just depends on what he and his attorney have worked out."

Hunt was arrested early on the morning of Nov. 21, after 911 calls reported a black SUV driving the wrong way down Ellington Parkway in East Nashville and speeding. Metro Nashville police pulled Hunt over shortly after the calls came in; when they found him, the singer was swerving in and out of his lane.

When police pulled Hunt over, they report, he had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. Two empty beers were also next to him in the car. Police report that Hunt, who was the only person in the car, admitted that he had been drinking "recently," and had trouble locating his driver's license, at first handing over his credit card and passport to the responding officer, even though his license was sitting in plain sight.

Police administered a field sobriety test, recorded via a dash cam, and discovered that Hunt had a blood alcohol level of .173 (the legal limit is .08). Hunt was charged with driving under the influence and possessing an open container. He was booked into Metro Nashville jail around 6:30AM local time that morning, and released on $2,500 bond around 9AM that same morning.

"I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville," Hunt explained in a tweet on Nov. 22. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again."

According to reports, Hunt was at the Ainsworth, a bar on 21st Avenue South, near Music Row, earlier in evening, with about two dozen people. According to the venue's website, they are open until 2AM on Thursday mornings. A social media post advertised a Nov. 20 show, dubbed Affinity at Ainsworth, featuring four artists and drink specials.