Kelsea Ballerini extended her Heartfirst Tour once again on Thursday (March 2), booking 10 new shows for June and early July. The just-announced shows kick off July 16 in Santa Barbara, Calif., and they'll keep the singer busy through July 1.

The singer's tour is currently in full force, and in addition to performing the material off her September 2022 Subject to Change album, she's also been sharing live renditions of some of the songs off her new, divorce-inspired EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. Next up, she's got another leg of North American dates on the tour planned for March.

That's not all Ballerini's got planned in the weeks ahead. She's set to make her Saturday Night Live debut as a musical guest on Saturday (March 4). Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning tight end Travis Kelce will host the episode.

Tickets for the new dates on Ballerini's Heartfirst Tour go on sale March 10. That tour originally launched last fall. In the meantime, the singer is also gearing up for a stint on the road as an opening act for Kenny Chesney's spring 2023 I Go Back Tour. Also in 2023, Ballerini is scheduled to co-host the CMT Music Awards with Kane Brown.

Before the public on-sale date of March 10, fans can check in for early access to snag their seats at the Heartfirst Tour's website.

Kelsea Ballerini Summer 2023 Heartfirst Tour Dates:

June 16 — Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

June 17 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

June 20 — Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Theater

June 21 — Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

June 24 — Seattle, Wash. @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

June 25 — Jacksonville, Ore. @ Britt Pavilion*

June 27 — Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

June 28 — Boise, Idaho @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

June 29 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Sandy Amphitheater

July 1 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

*Tickets on sale March 24