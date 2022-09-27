Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce New 2023 Tour Dates
Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, will hit the road again in the new year. Earlier today (Sept. 27), the acclaimed outfit announced a set of tour dates that begin in January 2023.
The upcoming run will include a stop in some smaller cities across the U.S., including Evansville, Ind., Saginaw, Mich. and Greensboro, N.C. Isbell will wrap up his stint of shows with a performance in Ashland, Ky. on Feb. 3. Influential West African duo Peter One has been tapped as Isbell's opening act for the entire tour.
Tickets for Isbell's first four Florida shows will go on sale Oct. 7, beginning at 10 AM local time. All other dates will become available this Friday (Sept. 30) at 10 AM local time. You can find additional ticketing information at Jason Isbell's official website.
Jason Isbell's 2023 Tour Dates:
Jan. 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Jan. 20 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Jan. 21 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Jan. 23 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Jan. 25 - Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre
Jan. 27 - Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre
Jan. 28 - Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Theatre
Jan. 31 - Nashville, Ind. @ Temple Theatre
Feb. 1 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Brown County Music Center
Feb. 2 - Richmond, Ky. @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 3 - Ashland, Ky. @ EKU Center for the Arts