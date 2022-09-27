Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce New 2023 Tour Dates

Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, will hit the road again in the new year. Earlier today (Sept. 27), the acclaimed outfit announced a set of tour dates that begin in January 2023.

The upcoming run will include a stop in some smaller cities across the U.S., including Evansville, Ind., Saginaw, Mich. and Greensboro, N.C. Isbell will wrap up his stint of shows with a performance in Ashland, Ky. on Feb. 3. Influential West African duo Peter One has been tapped as Isbell's opening act for the entire tour.

Tickets for Isbell's first four Florida shows will go on sale Oct. 7, beginning at 10 AM local time. All other dates will become available this Friday (Sept. 30) at 10 AM local time. You can find additional ticketing information at Jason Isbell's official website.

Jason Isbell's 2023 Tour Dates:

Jan. 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Jan. 20 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jan. 21 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Jan. 23 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Jan. 25 - Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre

Jan. 27 - Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre

Jan. 28 - Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Theatre

Jan. 31 - Nashville, Ind. @ Temple Theatre

Feb. 1 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Brown County Music Center

Feb. 2 - Richmond, Ky. @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 3 - Ashland, Ky. @ EKU Center for the Arts