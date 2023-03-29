In their brand new track "Middle of the Morning," Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit offer a raw interpretation of the frustrations and fears many of us faced during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Penned while navigating lockdown at home, Isbell was forced to navigate a new normal away from the road and studio with no clear end in sight. Motivated by the singer-songwriter's raw, emotive vocals, the song tells of the dizzying pain of trying to hold onto your sense of self while feeling more isolated than ever.

"It was about trying to keep my mind from unraveling over the couple of years there," he says of the track.

"Well I've tried to open up my window and let the light come in / I step outside in the middle of the morning and in the evening again," Isbell sings. "Yes I've tried to be grateful for my devils and call them by their names / But I'm tired and by the middle of the morning I need someone to blame."

Watch the official lyric video for "Middle of the Morning" below:

The personal difficulties and sudden life changes that Isbell endured during the chaos of 2020 and during the months leading up to it are a focal point of the upcoming HBO Films documentary Jason Isbell: Running with Our Eyes Closed.

The Sam Jones-directed project gives fans an unfiltered look at the recording process of Isbell and the 400 Unit's 2020 album Reunions, including periods of difficulty and personal growth within his relationship with wife and fellow musical talent Amanda Shires. The film will be available to stream on-demand via HBO Max beginning April 7.

"Middle of the Morning" will be included in the band's upcoming eighth studio album, Weathervanes, which is set for release on June 9.

Recorded at Nashville's Blackbird Studio, the LP features thirteen new tracks, including the lead single "Death Wish," as well as guest appearances from Shires and accomplished harmonica player Mickey Raphael.

Jason Isbell and the 400, Weathervanes Track List:

1. "Death Wish"

2. "King of Oklahoma"

3. "Strawberry Woman"

4. "Middle Of The Morning"

5. "Save The World"

6. "If You Insist"

7. "Cast Iron Skillet"

8. "When We Were Close"

9. "Volunteer"

10. "Vestavia Hills"

11. "White Beretta"

12. "This Ain't It"

13. "Miles"