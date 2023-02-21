Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce New Album, ‘Weathervanes’

It's official: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are set to release their eighth studio album, Weathervanes, on June 9. The project finds the 44-year-old singer-songwriter examining life through a different lens, offering a thoughtful perspective that emerged from navigating a new set of distinctly adult challenges.

"There is something about boundaries on this record," Isbell says. "As you mature, you still attempt to keep the ability to love somebody fully and completely while you're growing into an adult and learning how to love yourself."

On the record's lead single, "Death Wish," out today (Feb. 21), he offers a raw, emotionally-charged examination of what it's like to love someone in the depths of depression. The track's powerful lyrics highlight the complexities of keeping a relationship from unraveling while darkness looms over the one you love.

"Did you ever love a woman with a death wish?" Isbell asks pleadingly. "Something in her eyes like flipping off a light switch / Everybody dies but you gotta find a reason to carry on."

Recorded at Nashville's Blackbird Studio, Weathervanes offers thirteen new tracks and special appearances from Isbell's wife, singer-songwriter and the Highwomen co-founding member, Amanda Shires, along with accomplished harmonica player Mickey Raphael.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 'Weathervanes' album cover Southeastern Records

Isbell and his bandmates will hit the road supporting Weathervanes with a newly announced set of headlining dates that stretch through August. Their extensive 2023 tour stops in cities across the U.S., Canada and Australia, and features support from Kathleen Edwards, Amythyst Kiah, Angel Olsen, Deer Tick, S.G. Goodman and the Baseball Project on select dates.

Tickets for all performances will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 AM local time. You can find a complete list of Isbell's upcoming tour stops and additional ticketing information at his official website.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Weathervanes Track Listing:

1. "Death Wish"

2. "King of Oklahoma"

3. "Strawberry Woman"

4. "Middle of the Morning"

5. "Save The World"

6. "If You Insist"

7. "Cast Iron Skillet"

8. "When We Were Close"

9. "Volunteer"

10. "Vestavia Hills"

11. "White Beretta"

12. "This Ain't It"

13. "Miles"