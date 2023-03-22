An upcoming HBO original documentary will spotlight the personal and creative challenges Jason Isbell faced while creating his acclaimed 2020 album Reunions.

Directed by Sam Jones, the project follows the award-winning singer-songwriter as he tries to bring his vision to life. Joined by his backing band, the 400 Unit, producer Dave Cobb, and his wife and longtime creative collaborator, Amanda Shires, Isbell navigates the pressures of trying to live up to his own musical expectations while feeling the strain of an especially rocky period in their relationship.

"When I have a hard day, I can't just go home and have a drink," Isbell, who has been sober for over a decade, notes in a clip from the film. "There's no escape for me."

The documentary shows Isbell's journey to overcome these obstacles, including the added stressors of the early COVID-19 pandemic, along with a look back at the road that led the Alabama native to where he is today.

Watch the new official trailer for Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed below:

Fans can watch Running With My Eyes Closed beginning April 7 exclusively on HBO and HBO Max. Isbell will discuss the film with director Sam Jones at a special sold-out documentary screening at Nashville's Belcourt Theater this Sunday, March 26.

Isbell and the 400 Unit will release their ninth studio album, Weathervanes, on June 9 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. The record will focus on the often complex realities that come with adulthood, including the challenge of nurturing a marriage while going through your own chapter of personal growth.