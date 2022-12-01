Chris Janson&#8217;s Newly Announced Heavy &#038; Western Tour Will Stretch Into 2023

Chris Janson’s Newly Announced Heavy & Western Tour Will Stretch Into 2023

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Chris Janson is hitting the road again. The "Buy Me a Boat" singer has announced a lengthy headlining tour that begins later this month and stretches into summer 2023.

His newly announced Heavy & Western Tour kicks off on Dec. 17 with an appearance at Jingle Fest in Saint Charles, Mo. and continues with a stop on Dec. 30 at Lori's Roadhouse in West Chester, Ohio. After a short break, Janson will continue his trek with stops in South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan, Georgia, Utah and more.

Janson will be accompanied by fellow country artists Tim Montana and Shane Profitt as support on select dates.

A complete list of 2022 and 2023 Heavy & Western Tour dates can be found below. Additional information on ticketing options and on-sale dates can be found via Chris Janson's official website.

Chris Janson's Heavy & Western Tour Dates:

Dec. 17 — Saint Charles, Mo. @ Jingle Fest
Dec. 30 — West Chester, Ohio @  Lori's Roadhouse
Jan. 19 — Sioux Falls, S.D @  The District
Jan. 20 — Clear Lake, Iowa @  Surf Ballroom *
Jan. 21 — Holland, Mich. @ Holland Civic Center *
Jan. 27 — Pueblo, Colo. @  Memorial Hall ^
Jan. 28 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino ^
Feb. 9 — Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn's Peak *
Feb. 10 — Marietta, Ga. @ People's Bank Theatre *
Feb. 11 — Jackson, Mich. @ Michigan Theatre *
Feb. 23 — Clive, Iowa @ Horizon Event Center *
Feb. 24 — Mahnomen, Minn. @  Shooting Star Casino Hotel Event Center
Feb. 25 — Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino *
April 21— Hurricane, Utah @ Washington County Fair
June 10 — Rogers, Ark. @ 2023 Poultry Festival
July 8 — Redwood Falls, Minn. @ Vicki's Camp N Country Jam

* with Tim Montana
^ with Shane Profitt

