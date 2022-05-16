Chris Janson Launches First-Ever NFT to Celebrate New Album, ‘All In’

Chris Janson Launches First-Ever NFT to Celebrate New Album, &#8216;All In&#8217;

Rich Fury, Getty Images

To celebrate Chris Janson's latest album All In, Chris is going all-in with his fans by giving you one of his first ever NFTs along with a chance to win a meet-n-greet with Chris, tickets to one of his shows of your choice, a signed harmonica and more.

Here’s how to get yours:

Visit chrisjanson.fanpage.com and open your free NFT Pack, where you’ll receive one of these three NFTs:

Gold

One fan will open the Gold NFT which will come with:

- 2 tickets to any Chris Janson performance in 2022
- A signed guitar
- A Chris Janson Hohner Harmonica with signed case
- 1 year membership to Janson Junkies
- 20% off any merchandise

Silver

Ten fans will open the Silver NFT which will come with:

- 2 tickets to any Chris Janson performance in 2022
- A Chris Janson Hohner Harmonica with signed case
- 1 year membership to Janson Junkies
- 20% off any merchandise

Bronze

All other fans will open the Bronze NFT which will come with:

- 20% discount on any merchandise purchase

These unique pieces of Digital Memorabilia are Chris’ free gift to his fans for their love and support. Claim yours now at chrisjanson.fanpage.com

