Darius Rucker Reveals 2023 Starting Fires Tour Dates

Darius Rucker is hitting the road again this summer. Today (March 13), the cross-genre hitmaker unveils his 2023 Starting Fires Tour, which kicks off this June.

The trek will begin with a stop in Roanoke, Va., on June 15 before continuing for 20 more performances across the U.S. Acclaimed Americana outfit Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and rising country artist Drew Green will serve as openers for select dates of the tour.

Rucker is gearing up for a busy few months as he puts the final touches on his upcoming eleventh studio album, Carolyn's Boy, which will include his recent singles "Same Beer Different Problem" and "Ol' Church Hymn," his stellar collaboration with country trio Chapel Hart.

Tickets for most dates will go on sale beginning Friday, March 17, at 10 AM local time. Fans can purchase tickets for Rucker's stops in Farmingville, N.Y., and Highland, Calif., beginning Monday, March 20, at 10 AM local time. You can find additional information on ticketing options at Darius Rucker's official website.

Darius Rucker's 2023 Starting Fires Tour Dates:

June 15 - Roanoke, Va. @ Elmwood Park Amphitheatre *

June 22 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem $

June 24 - Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center $

July 13 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino – Back Waters Stage *

July 20 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place $

July 21 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion $

July 22 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre $

Aug. 3 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino $

Aug. 4 - Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater $

Aug. 5 - Farmingville, N.Y. @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill $

Aug. 10 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre $

Aug. 11 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Pavilion $

Aug. 12 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park $

Aug. 18 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre $

Aug. 19 - Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena $

Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre $

Aug. 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park $

Aug. 26 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Sept. 8 - Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater

Sept. 9 - Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater

Oct. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater $

$ support from Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

* support from Drew Green