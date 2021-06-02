Drew Green's new "The Rest of Our Lives" music video will make you want to get lost in the country with the one you love. Readers can press play below to watch the performance, premiering exclusively via The Boot.

It's a simple concept: Green stands in the middle of a grassy clearing, the camera circling around him as he sings his recently released song. It's a message of love and gratitude for his significant other -- someone he's utterly smitten with, someone he can't imagine his life without, someone he's ready to hold onto forever.

"Here’s to forever, the rest of our lives / Me being yours and you being mine / Counting the pennies, wishing for dimes / Here’s to a love that money can’t buy," Green sings in the chorus. "Here’s to forgiveness if we have a fight / Whatever it is, it’ll be alright / As long as you love me and I love you / Girl, here’s to the rest of our lives."

Green and director Nate Corn shot his "The Rest of Our Lives" video on Corn's Nashville-area property. Erika Rock edited the new clip.

Green co-wrote "The Rest of Our Lives" with Mitch Allan, Andrew Rollins and Russell Sutton. The McMinnville, Tenn., native has been signed to a publishing deal with Cornman Music since 2018; the following year, Florida Georgia Line cut Green's "Colorado," which he wrote with Hunter Phelps and Hardy.

In 2020, Green signed a record deal with Sony Music Nashville and Villa 40. His first music industry gig was in the house band at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, the famous honky-tonk on Nashville's Lower Broadway. That role as the group's singer meant frequent trips to Music City, during which he'd write in addition to performing.

