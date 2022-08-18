The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Van Andrew, Rachel Wammack + More

After two years of not releasing music, powerhouse country vocalist Rachel Wammack is back with a brand-new song, "Like Me." Co-written by Wammack with Kelly Archer and Thomas Salter, the autobiographical tune candidly chronicles the singer's personal struggles with self-doubt, insecurities and unending comparison.

"I only post pictures where I look pretty / 'Cause if I'm not honest, I can be perfect / If I keep listening to my insecurities / I'll get 'em all to love me, but boy is it worth it?" she sings in a verse with an aching tear in her voice.

Of her vulnerable tune, Wammack says that she hopes "people who have experienced similar struggles will be able to relate to it and know that they don’t have to change who they are to be liked.” -- Jeremy Chua