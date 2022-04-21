Since the release of their debut album Pawn Shop in 2015, Brothers Osborne have quickly become one of the biggest duos in country music history. The Deale, Maryland natives played music from a young age, performing alongside their siblings and other family members. John Osborne headed out to Nashville to attend Belmont University, and younger brother T.J. eventually followed, although they both initially tried to pursue their own solo careers. The pair decided to join forces and soon earned the interest of industry leaders and labels around town.

Brothers Osborne first made it onto the charts with their debut single "Let's Go There," which was followed by the infectious "Rum." Their third single "Stay a Little Longer" skyrocketed them to a new level of fame and began a streak of successful releases, including their 2016 single "21 Summer" and 2017's "It Ain't My Fault." The duo scooped up an array of industry awards, including Vocal Duo of the Year at both the CMA Awards and the ACM Awards.

Their success has continued to grow through two more album releases, 2018's Port Saint Joe and 2020's Skeletons, which they re-released as an extended edition in 2022. Along with their stellar work as a solo duo, John and T.J. have also recorded an array of stand out collaborations with some of country music's biggest names.

Here are The Boot's picks for the best Brothers Osborne collaborations, so far: