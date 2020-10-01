Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors' oldie-but-goodie "I Like to Be With Me When I'm With You" sounds downright joyful in concert. A new live recording of the song, part of a forthcoming album, is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen.

"I Like to Be With Me When I'm With You" comes from Holcomb and the Neighbors' 2009 album A Million Miles Away, but experienced a resurgence in 2019 after actors Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland used it in their engagement video. Ian Miller's fast fingers on the piano add a little something extra to this version of the song.

"With you I can be myself / With you I don't have to be somebody else," Holcomb sings in the chorus. "It's like puttin' on my favorite pair of shoes / I'd like to be with me when I'm with you."

"This is the oldest song from our catalog that is still in the regular live show rotation," Holcomb shares with The Boot. "Lots of folks tell us it was their first dance at their wedding, and we have gotten a lot of requests for a live recording of this song."

This rendition of "I Like to Be With Me When I'm With You" comes from Holcomb and company's Live at the Tennessee Theatre. The record captures a show the band headlined in Knoxville, Tenn., in 2019, and is the group's second live album.

"I Like to Be With Me When I'm With You" is due out widely on Friday (Oct. 2) and available to pre-purchase and pre-save now. Live at the Tennessee Theater will be out in full on Oct. 23.

Hear Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors' Live "I Like to Be With Me When I'm With You"