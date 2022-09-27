Morgan Wade has announced a lengthy headlining tour set to kick off in early 2023.

The burgeoning alt-country star will kick off her No Signs of Slowing Down Tour on Feb. 24 in Louisville, Ky., before visiting an array of historic venues across the U.S., including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and New York City's Bowery Ballroom. She's currently scheduled to wrap up the two-month-long trek on April 16 with a stop in her home state of Virginia.

The tour announcement comes just a few days after being named Emerging Act of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards. Thanks to the massive success of her recently-rereleased album Reckless, Wade has garnered a dedicated following of fans who've been regularly selling out her shows.

"People who've come to the shows to see me, they all say, 'I really wanted more than 30 minutes...' I get it," Wade says. "But when you get asked to do all these different things with such different artists, I realized: this may be the only time in my career where I can do it. So, I have. And each experience has been unlike the others, really great moments as we're building."

Wade's fan club members will gain access to an exclusive presale beginning tomorrow (Sept. 28) at 10:00 AM local time. Otherwise, you can snag your tickets for all announced dates of Wade's No Signs of Slowing Down Tour beginning Friday (Sept. 30) at 10:00 AM local time. You can find additional information on all ticketing options at Wade's official website.

Morgan Wade's No Signs of Slowing Down 2023 Tour Dates:

Feb. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall

Feb. 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar

Feb. 26 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

March 1 - New York City, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom

March 2 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair

March 3 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Cafe Live

March 4 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

March 5 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

March 7 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi

March 8 - Madison, Wisc. @ Majestic Theatre

March 10 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live

March 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

March 12 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

March 14 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

March 15 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

March 17 - Columbia Falls, Mont. @ The Coop

March 18 - Seattle, Wa @ The Neptune Theatre

March 19 - Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater

March 21 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

March 23 - Los Angeles, Calif @ Troubadour

March 24 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ BarrelHouse Brewing Co.

March 25 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Lobero Theatre

March 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

March 28 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf

March 30 - Houston, Texas @ Heights Theater

March 31 - Austin, Texas @ Historic Scoot Inn

April 1 - Dallas, Texas @ The Kessler Theater

April 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

April 14 - Atlanta, Ga. 2 Buckhead Theatre

April 15 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle

April 16 - Richmond, Va. @ The National