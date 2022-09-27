Morgan Wade to Embark on 2023 No Signs of Slowing Down Tour
Morgan Wade has announced a lengthy headlining tour set to kick off in early 2023.
The burgeoning alt-country star will kick off her No Signs of Slowing Down Tour on Feb. 24 in Louisville, Ky., before visiting an array of historic venues across the U.S., including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and New York City's Bowery Ballroom. She's currently scheduled to wrap up the two-month-long trek on April 16 with a stop in her home state of Virginia.
The tour announcement comes just a few days after being named Emerging Act of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards. Thanks to the massive success of her recently-rereleased album Reckless, Wade has garnered a dedicated following of fans who've been regularly selling out her shows.
"People who've come to the shows to see me, they all say, 'I really wanted more than 30 minutes...' I get it," Wade says. "But when you get asked to do all these different things with such different artists, I realized: this may be the only time in my career where I can do it. So, I have. And each experience has been unlike the others, really great moments as we're building."
Wade's fan club members will gain access to an exclusive presale beginning tomorrow (Sept. 28) at 10:00 AM local time. Otherwise, you can snag your tickets for all announced dates of Wade's No Signs of Slowing Down Tour beginning Friday (Sept. 30) at 10:00 AM local time. You can find additional information on all ticketing options at Wade's official website.
Morgan Wade's No Signs of Slowing Down 2023 Tour Dates:
Feb. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall
Feb. 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar
Feb. 26 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
March 1 - New York City, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom
March 2 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair
March 3 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Cafe Live
March 4 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom
March 5 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club
March 7 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi
March 8 - Madison, Wisc. @ Majestic Theatre
March 10 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live
March 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
March 12 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
March 14 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
March 15 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room
March 17 - Columbia Falls, Mont. @ The Coop
March 18 - Seattle, Wa @ The Neptune Theatre
March 19 - Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater
March 21 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore
March 23 - Los Angeles, Calif @ Troubadour
March 24 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ BarrelHouse Brewing Co.
March 25 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Lobero Theatre
March 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
March 28 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf
March 30 - Houston, Texas @ Heights Theater
March 31 - Austin, Texas @ Historic Scoot Inn
April 1 - Dallas, Texas @ The Kessler Theater
April 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
April 14 - Atlanta, Ga. 2 Buckhead Theatre
April 15 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle
April 16 - Richmond, Va. @ The National