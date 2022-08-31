Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell and Sierra Ferrell Among Performers at 2022 Americana Awards

Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell and Sierra Ferrell Among Performers at 2022 Americana Awards

Getty Images

The Americana Music Association will welcome an all-star roster of talent to their annual award ceremony this September.

Adia VictoriaAllison RussellBrandi CarlileBuddy MillerChris Isaak, the Fairfield Four, Indigo GirlsJames McMurtryLucinda WilliamsLukas Nelson, the McCrary SistersMorgan WadeNeal FrancisPhosphorescentSierra Ferrell and the War and Treaty are all scheduled to perform at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 14.

Miller also will lead this year's Americana All-Star Band, a hand-picked collection of talented musicians who will provide instrumental accompaniment and backing vocals for each act. This year's all-star band lineup includes Brady Blade, Don Was, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke, Larry Campbell, Lorenzo Molina, Rob Burger and the McCrary Sisters.

The 22nd annual Americana Honors & Awards coincides with the organization's annual AmericanaFest event, which will take place Sept. 13-17, 2022 in Nashville. The five-day festival and conference includes panels, performances and unique events featuring some of the biggest names and best new talent within the Americana genre. This year's lineup of performers includes Kelsey Waldon, Jim Lauderdale, Miko Marks, Asleep and the Wheel, Rissi Palmer among others. You can view the full AmericanaFest 2022 lineup here.

A limited amount of tickets for this year's Americana Honors & Awards ceremony are currently on sale via AmericanaMusic.org.

