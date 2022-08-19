Kelsey Waldon, The War and Treaty + Emily Scott Robinson Among Final Additions to AmericanaFest 2022 Lineup
The Americana Music Association has announced their final round performers added to the AmericanaFest 2022 lineup.
Kelsey Waldon, who released her impressive new album No Regular Dog on Aug. 12, joins celebrated duo The War and Treaty, along with captivating singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson as some of the stellar acts just added to the Nashville festival's roster.
Adeem the Artist, Alex Wong, Bre Kennedy, Chris Pierce, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Gretchen Peters, Jobi Riccio, Josh Rouse, The Milk Carton Kids, Rev. Greg Spradlin and Bonnie Montgomery, the Reverend Shawn Amos and Taylor Rae are also among the additions to the five-day festival's schedule.
The initial roster of performers was shared in April, which includes Miko Marks, Joshua Ray Walker, Caroline Spence, Jim Lauderdale Asleep at the Wheel, Rissi Palmer, Jamie Lin Wilson, River Whyless, Kaitlin Butts, Jake Blount, Michaela Anne, Watkins Family Hour and a special appearance from the Black Opry Revue.
The 2022 Americana Music Festival is scheduled for Sept. 13-17; in addition to its showcases and panels, the festival also includes the Americana Honors & Awards ceremony. Registration for AmericanaFest 2022 and wristbands for its nightly showcases are now available. You can find more information on the festival, schedule and performers at AmericanaMusic.org.
AmericanaFest 2022 Performers:
49 Winchester
Aaron Raitiere
Abby Hamilton
Abe Partridge
Abraham Alexander
The Abrams
The Accidentals
Adeem The Artist*
Adia Victoria
Alex Williams
Alex Wong*
Ali McGuirk
Alisa Amador
Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
Allison Moorer
American Aquarium
Amanda Rheaume
Amy Speace
Andy McKee
Andrew Duhon
Angel Olsen
Ashley Ray
Asleep at the Wheel
Autumn Nicholas
The Ballroom Thieves
Bandits on the Run
Bee Taylor
Bella White
Ben Chapman
Bette Smith
Black Opry Revue
Blue Dogs
The Bones of J.R. Jones
Bowen Young
Brennen Leigh
Brit Taylor
Bre Kennedy*
Bruce Molsky
Buffalo Nichols
Caroline Spence
Charles Wesley Godwin
Chris Pierce*
Christie Lenée
Chuck Mead
Colin Lillie
The Contenders
Cordovas
Cory Branan
Dan Bettridge
Dan Rodriguez
Davisson Brothers Band
David Starr
Dead Horses
The Deer
The Deslondes
Digging Roots
Drayton Farley
Early James
Emily Kinney
Emily Scott Robinson*
Erin Enderlin
Fanny Lumsden
Ferris & Sylvester
Fireside Collective
Fisk Jubilee Singers*
Gabe Lee
Gaby Moreno
Garrison Starr
Gretchen Peters*
Hannah Juanita
Hayes Carll
The Heavy Heavy
Henry Wagons
Honey Harper
Jade Bird
Jaime Wyatt
Jake Blount
James McMurtry
Jamie Lin Wilson
JD Clayton
Jedd Hughes
The Jerry Douglas Band
Jesse Daniel
Jessica Willis Fisher
Jim Lauderdale
Jobi Riccio*
Joe Purdy
John Fullbright
Jonny Morgan
Josh Rouse*
Joshua Hedley
Joshua Ray Walker
Kaia Kater
Kaitlin Butts
Kayla Ray
Kelly Willis
Kelsey Waldon*
Kiely Connell
KINGSWOOD
Kyshona
Lady Nade
Lainey Wilson
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs
Larry McCray
Lauren Housley
Leah Blevins
Leyla McCalla
Lilli Lewis
Lindsay Lou
Lisa Morales
Lori McKenna
Lukas Nelson & POTR
Luke Schneider & Friends: A Pedal Steel Showcase
LULLANAS
Madeline Edwards
Margo Cilker
Mark Wilkinson
Matt Hillyer
The McCrary Sisters
Megan Nash
Melissa Carper
Melody Moko
Memorial
Michaela Anne
Michelle Malone
Michigan Rattlers
The Milk Carton Kids*
Mike Compton
Miko Marks
Mindy Smith
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
My Politic
Myron Elkins
Nat Myers
Nathan Graham
Nicki Bluhm
Nikki Lane
Nora Brown
North Mississippi Acoustic
Oliver Wood
Ordinary Elephant
Oshima Brothers
Pat Bryne
Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls
Peter One
The Pine Hearts
Phosphorescent Performing Songs From the Full Moon Project*
Po' Ramblin' Boys
Rachel Brooke
Rainbow Girls
Rascal Martinez
Rev. Greg Spradlin and Bonnie Montgomery*
The Reverend Shawn Amos*
Rissi Palmer
River Whyless
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
Robby Hecht
Ryland Moranz
S.G. Goodman
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Sean McConnell
Seth James
Shemekia Copeland
Sierra Ferrell
Sister Sadie
Stacy Antonel
Sunny Sweeney
Sunny War
Taylor Rae*
The Sweet Lillies
Taj Mahal
Tall Heights
Tami Neilson
Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz
The War And Treaty*
Them Coulee Boys
Theo Lawrence
Tim Baker
Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly
Tommy McLain
Tommy Prince
Town Mountain
Tray Wellington Band
Tristan Bushman
Troubadour Blue
Trousdale
Watkins Family Hour
Webb Wilder
The Weeping Willows
Whitehorse
The Wild Feathers
The Wilder Blue
Will Hoge
William Prince
Willie Watson
Willi Carlisle
*Newly announced