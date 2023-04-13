The War and Treaty shed some tears — and thought about some important people who came before them in the music industry — as they reacted to their first-ever Duo of the Year nomination at the 2023 ACM Awards.

When the nominees list came out on Thursday morning (April 13), husband-and-wife duo Michael and Tanya Trotter were still in their pajamas, but that didn't stop them from celebrating the big moment.

The couple shared video of the moment they found out, with Michael listening into the announcement in his bathrobe. As their name was called, Tanya ran over to give him a hug and point excitedly at the screen. Not only was it a landmark accomplishment in their personal careers, but it's also the first time a Black duo has been nominated in this category in ACM history — a milestone that the War and Treaty were keenly aware of as they celebrated the news.

"Our first thoughts immediately went to Charley Pride, DeFord Bailey and Ray Charles," they write on Instagram, tipping their hats to three Black titans of country music history. "Like, are they dancing in heaven for us?"

From there, they thought of another late supporter who always believed in them and the power of their music.

"Then we thought of the late Peter Cooper from the Country Music Hall of Fame who personally told us that he was looking forward to the day we’d be nominated for a ACM," they continue. "Standing proud and humbled and honored this morning."

They also made sure to celebrate their fellow nominees in the category: Brooks & Dunn, Maddie & Tae, Dan + Shay and Brothers Osborne are the other contenders. "Without your inspiration and dedication to the art that is country music, you don't get the War and Treaty!" they write.

The 2023 ACM Awards are set for May 11. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will co-host this year's show, which takes place in Frisco, Texas, and will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for the second consecutive year.