Brothers Osborne and the War & Treaty brought their blazing new collaborative cover, "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)," to the 2022 CMA Awards.

CMAs host Luke Bryan introduced the performance by noting how influential the Rolling Stones were across the board, but especially in country music.

The duos slayed their performance as John and T.J. played guitar and sang along with Michael and Tanya Trotter. The husband and wife duo showed off their vocal range, holding out long notes here and there throughout the song. Tanya stole the show in her lime green fringe dress, playing up the classic's sass. She playfully danced with her husband and also rubbed shoulders with T.J.

At one point during the song, the camera panned to the crowd to find Chris Stapleton's wife Morgane on her feet rocking out. It was a performance that had everyone clapping and singing along. The foursome received a standing ovation as they closed out the song.

Earlier in the night, five-time CMA Award winners Brothers Osborne took home the trophy for Vocal Duo of the Year. The brothers have won the award four times in their tenure — this year's category included Brooks & Dunn, Maddie & Tae, Dan + Shay and LoCash.

This marks the first time the War & Treaty have performed at the CMA Awards. Previously, they joined Dierks Bentley for a cover of U2's "Pride (in the Name of Love) at the 2021 ACM Awards. Ahead of the show they dropped a new EP titled Blank Page. The four-track project features their current single "Lover's Game."

The Country Music Association held the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show as co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.