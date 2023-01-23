Brooks & Dunn will ride again in 2023. The legendary country duo have announced 17 new dates on their Reboot Tour, which originally kicked off in 2021 and continued into 2022.

The new string of shows is a direct result of fan demand, and the enthusiasm that concertgoers have shown at Brooks & Dunn's recent tour stops.

"Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we're just surfing your wave...can't wait!" bandmate Kix Brooks says in a statement.

"The Brooks & Dunn posse rides again," adds Ronnie Dunn. "More excited to hit the big stage as we have ever been! Unbelievable band of friends...annnnnd YOU! Together, let's rock the house!!"

The party starts on May 4 in Kansas City, Mo., and it'll continue into mid-June. The Reboot Tour takes its name from Brooks & Dunn's 2019 Reboot album, which saw the duo recasting some of their biggest hits with help from an array of A-Listers from the country genre's younger set. Fittingly, Brooks & Dunn have always taken younger hitmakers along for the ride on their Reboot Tour, and that trend will continue in 2023: Scotty McCreery is joining the lineup as a special guest.

"Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me," McCreery explains. "I can't wait for this tour to begin!"

Tickets to the 2023 Reboot Tour dates go on sale to the general public on Friday (Jan. 27), and various VIP upgrades will be available. See the duo's website for further details.

Brooks & Dunn's 2023 Reboot Tour Dates:

May 4 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T- Mobile Center

May 5 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

May 6 -- Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

May 11 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

May 12 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena

May 13 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

May 18 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

May 19 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 20 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

June 1 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center

June 2 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

June 3 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

June 8 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena+

June 10 -- Orlando, FL – Amway Center

June 15 -- Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

June 16 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

June 17 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

*Not a Live Nation Date

+On Sale Friday, February 3