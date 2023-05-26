Scotty McCreery Named North Carolina Music Hall of Fame 2023 Inductee

Scotty McCreery has earned a very special honor from his home state: The country star has been selected as one of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame's class of 2023 inductees.

The Garner, N.C. native shared the news with fans on Friday afternoon (May 26) through a post on his social media pages.

"I am honored to be announced today as a 2023 inductee into the North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame!!!," McCreery writes on social media. "Congrats to my fellow inductees and their families!"

Singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III, funk pioneer Bill Curtis, genre-bending band Fetchin Bones, gospel singer George Beverly Shea and Betty Davis, known as the "Queen of Funk, are all also set to become the Hall of Fame's newest members.

McCreery and the rest of this year's class of honorees will be officially inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame during a special Oct. 19 ceremony at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center in Mooresville, N.C.

The event is open to the public and will include live performances from McCreery, Loudon Wainwright III and Fetchin Bones. General admission tickets and VIP packages are available to purchase now via the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

In the meantime, fans can catch McCreery out on the road serving as support for Brooks & Dunn's 2023 Reboot Tour, which wraps up on June 17.