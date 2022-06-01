8 Songs You Didn’t Know Ronnie Dunn Wrote
Born June 1, 1953, Ronnie Dunn is known for his distinct voice and incredible country songs that have won over fans since his career kicked off in the early 1980s. Although he first tried to break into the industry as a solo artist, his career skyrocketed shortly after he joined creative forces with Kix Brooks in 1990.
In 1991, Brooks & Dunn's debut album Brand New Man became a massive hit, spawning four consecutive No. 1 singles and establishing them as one of the most impressive new acts in the genre. Since then, the pair have released 11 studio albums, earned 20 No. 1 hits and have been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Now, with a career spanning over 30 years, the pair are back out on the road. Brooks & Dunn's 2022 Reboot Tour runs through the end of June and includes support from a range of burgeoning country acts, including Tenille Townes, Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden and Dillon Carmichael.
While most country fans know him simply as one-half of this beloved country duo, Dunn has also released four solo albums since 2011, and even launched his own record label, Little Will-E Records. You may not know that Dunn is also an accomplished songwriter, and wrote or co-wrote the majority of Brooks and Dunn's best known hits, including "Neon Moon," "Red Dirt Road," "She's Not the Cheatin' Kind" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie." With so many incredible songs to his name, it's no surprise that other country talents have clamored to record their own original tracks penned by the Texas native.
Let's take a listen to 8 songs that were written by Ronnie Dunn and recorded by other country artists:
"Wild Women and Whiskey"Recorded by Easton Corbin
This pop-country tune written by Dunn and Terry McBryde doubles down on standard honky tonk lyrical imagery. Easton Corbin cut the track for his third studio album About to Get Real, which he released in 2015.
"Don’t Leave, I Think I Love You"Recorded by Toby Keith
Toby Keith penned the pleading "Don’t Leave, I Think I Love You" with Ronnie Dunn and included it on his eighth studio album, Shock'n Y'all, which was released in 2003.
"I Keep On Lovin’ You"Recorded by Reba McEntire
Another co-write from Dunn and Terry McBride, "I Keep On Lovin’ You" was released as the third single from Reba McEntire's 2010 album Keep On Loving You and became a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
"Steady As She Goes"Recorded by Wade Hayes
Oklahoma native Wade Hayes included "Steady As She Goes," which Dunn wrote with Kix Brooks and Don Cook, on his 1955 breakthrough debut album Old Enough to Know Better.
"Darned If I Don't (Danged If I Do)"Recorded by Shenandoah
Penned by Dunn and George Strait hitmaker Dean Dillon, "Darned If I Don't (Danged If I Do)" became a massive hit for country band Shenandoah in 1995. The second single from their record In the Vicinity of the Heart peaked at No. 4 on the country charts and earned them a nomination for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 1995 Grammy Awards.
"Our Time is Coming"Recorded by Wade Hayes
Written by Dunn and Kix Brooks, the hopeful tune "Our Time is Coming" was recorded by Wade Hayes for his hit 1996 album On a Good Night.
"Drink Till I See Double"Recorded by Ray Wylie Hubbard ft. Paula Nelson & Elizabeth Cook
Filled with lyrical imagery, this collaboration from Ray Wylie Hubbard, Paula Nelson and Elizabeth Cook was penned by Hubbard and Dunn. The tune was recorded and included on Hubbard's 2020 all-star collaborative record Co-Starring.
"No U In Oklahoma"Recorded by Reba McEntire
McEntire told The Boot that her song "No U In Oklahoma" was first inspired by a play-on-words she heard from a friend. It wasn't until she shared the idea with Ronnie Dunn that the track finally came together, and eventually was recorded for her 2019 album, Stronger Than the Truth.