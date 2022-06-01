Born June 1, 1953, Ronnie Dunn is known for his distinct voice and incredible country songs that have won over fans since his career kicked off in the early 1980s. Although he first tried to break into the industry as a solo artist, his career skyrocketed shortly after he joined creative forces with Kix Brooks in 1990.

In 1991, Brooks & Dunn's debut album Brand New Man became a massive hit, spawning four consecutive No. 1 singles and establishing them as one of the most impressive new acts in the genre. Since then, the pair have released 11 studio albums, earned 20 No. 1 hits and have been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Now, with a career spanning over 30 years, the pair are back out on the road. Brooks & Dunn's 2022 Reboot Tour runs through the end of June and includes support from a range of burgeoning country acts, including Tenille Townes, Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden and Dillon Carmichael.

While most country fans know him simply as one-half of this beloved country duo, Dunn has also released four solo albums since 2011, and even launched his own record label, Little Will-E Records. You may not know that Dunn is also an accomplished songwriter, and wrote or co-wrote the majority of Brooks and Dunn's best known hits, including "Neon Moon," "Red Dirt Road," "She's Not the Cheatin' Kind" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie." With so many incredible songs to his name, it's no surprise that other country talents have clamored to record their own original tracks penned by the Texas native.

Let's take a listen to 8 songs that were written by Ronnie Dunn and recorded by other country artists: