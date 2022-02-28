In 2021, Brooks & Dunn headlined their first nationwide tour in a decade, hitting amphitheaters across the country with a trek named after their 2019 Reboot album. But the party's far from finished: The duo just announced a new slate of dates for 2022, and they're hitting arenas this time around.

Kicking off May 5 in Evansville, Ind., the 2022 Reboot Tour will bring the country duo to some cities they haven't played in over 10 years, and bandmates Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn promise an unforgettable onstage party that fans won't want to miss.

"It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky-tonk you've never been to ... yet," Dunn shares. "Don't be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y'all just enjoy yourselves and we'll worry about that later."

Joining the Country Hall of Famers on the road in 2022 is a rotating cast of stellar opening acts, including Jon Pardi, Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Tyler Booth, Morgan Wade, Dillon Carmichael, King Calaway, Jackson Dean and Tyler Braden. Two supporting acts will join Brooks & Dunn at each stop on the tour.

Tickets for Brooks & Dunn's 2022 Reboot dates go on sale March 4 at 10AM local time, with the exception of one Nashville date in June, which will go on sale March 18. The 2022 Reboot Tour wraps on June 25 in Detroit.

Brooks & Dunn, Reboot 2022 Tour Dates:

May 5 -- Evansville, Ind. w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth

May 6 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. - w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth

May 12 -- Brandon, Miss. w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

May 13 -- Huntsville, Ala. w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

May 14 -- Knoxville, Tenn. w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

May 20 -- Wichita, Kan. w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean

May 21 -- Tulsa, Okla. w/ Riley Green, Jackson Dean

May 22 -- Springfield, Mo. w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean

June 3 -- Estero, Fla. w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway

June 4 -- Jacksonville, Fla. w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway

June 9 -- Lafayette, La. w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

June 10 -- Bossier City, La. w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

June 11 -- San Antonio, Texas w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

June 16 -- Savannah, Ga. w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden

June 17 -- Greenville, S.C. w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden

June 18 -- Nashville, Tenn. w/ TBD, Tyler Braden

June 23 -- Charleston, W.V. w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

June 24 -- Toledo, Ohio w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

June 25 -- Detroit, Mich. w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

